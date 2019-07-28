Sunderland Airshow 2019: What the weather will be like for the final day
Families are out enjoying the final day of the Sunderland Airshow – and it looks to be the driest day of the weekend for it.
By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 28 July, 2019, 12:31
The Met Office forecast is for overcast skies with only a 10% chance of rain for the rest of the afternoon.
Conditions have been a little misty down at the seafront, however, and organisers and pilots have been assessing conditions as the first flights of the day took place.
The temperature is set to be 19 degrees until 1pm, then a steady 18 degrees until the airshow comes to a conclusion at 5pm today.