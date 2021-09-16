The family of Oliver Maw, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in February, are stepping up their fundraising efforts by holding a ‘Go Blue For Oliver Day’ in honour of the six-year-old triplet.

It will be a fundraising day on Friday, October 1, where people are encouraged to wear blue – which is Oliver’s favourite colour in support of him.

The 'Go Blue For Oliver Day' has received the backing of Sunderland AFC midfielder Luke O'Nien.

Oliver’s aunt, Joanne Maw, said: “Oliver was due to have an operation to have some of his tumour removed however it hasn’t gone to plan so he is now having to undergo further treatment.

"We don’t know when that will be yet however Oliver is desperate to be at Everyone Active on October 1 to see the activities.

Oliver's family are hoping that the day will help boost fundraising efforts.

"He has asked us to make sure that we get some of the day on video so he can watch it back in case he is too unwell to attend.

"We’re all hoping that the treatment will go well and that he will be able be there with everyone."

She added: “It is going well but I sometimes feel that it is stopping and starting but I’m hoping that we can get it to go really big.

Oliver with brothers Owen (left) and Oscar (right).

"We’re getting posters printed for businesses to put up so they can advertise the day, basically we just want to try and get the word out as much as possible, especially by October 1.

“I’d love for us to have raised £100,000 by the end of the year, that would be incredible.”

