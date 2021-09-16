Sunderland AFC footballer Luke O’Nien backs ‘Go Blue For Oliver Day’ as six-year-old continues to battle neuroblastoma
A fundraising day for six-year-old Oliver Maw, who is battled stage four neuroblastoma, has received the backing from popular SAFC footballer Luke O’Nien.
The family of Oliver Maw, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in February, are stepping up their fundraising efforts by holding a ‘Go Blue For Oliver Day’ in honour of the six-year-old triplet.
It will be a fundraising day on Friday, October 1, where people are encouraged to wear blue – which is Oliver’s favourite colour in support of him.
Due to the rare form of childhood cancer has a high risk of relapsing so Oliver’s family are hoping to raise £230,000 to pay for a vaccine which is designed to reduce the chances of cancer returning – but is only available abroad.
The day has been supported by Sunderland AFC midfielder Luke O’Nien and a range of activities are being planned to take place at the Everyone Active Silksworth Community Pool Tennis & Wellness Centre.
Oliver’s aunt, Joanne Maw, said: “Oliver was due to have an operation to have some of his tumour removed however it hasn’t gone to plan so he is now having to undergo further treatment.
"We don’t know when that will be yet however Oliver is desperate to be at Everyone Active on October 1 to see the activities.
"He has asked us to make sure that we get some of the day on video so he can watch it back in case he is too unwell to attend.
"We’re all hoping that the treatment will go well and that he will be able be there with everyone."
So far, Oliver’s family have managed to raise over £50,000 however Joanne is hoping that the day will really help the fundraiser take off and gather more support.
She added: “It is going well but I sometimes feel that it is stopping and starting but I’m hoping that we can get it to go really big.
"We’re getting posters printed for businesses to put up so they can advertise the day, basically we just want to try and get the word out as much as possible, especially by October 1.
“I’d love for us to have raised £100,000 by the end of the year, that would be incredible.”
You can donate to Oliver’s fundraising page by clicking here.