SAFC and its official charity, Foundation of Light, have launched the Five for Five campaign with three supporters’ groups: Sunderland Branch Liaison Council, Senior Supporters Association and Red and White Army.

The aim is to raise £5,000 for Salvation Army, Sunderland Foodbank, Washington Mind, Veterans in Crisis Sunderland and Foundation of Light.

Sunderland AFC have dedicated their match against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, December 11 (kick-off 3pm) to the campaign. There will be foodbank collections in the Beacon of Light Fan Zone and in Roker End Cafe.

The Salvation Band will play carols in front of Stadium Reception and in the Fan Zone between 12pm and 2.30pm.

Chair of Sunderland Branch Liaison Council, Jim Gilling said: “The BLC welcomes the opportunity to be a part of the SAFC football family, helping five well deserving causes that will assist the local community in as many ways as possible.

“We hope that our supporters’ branches and all SAFC supporters will get behind this campaign and raise as much funding as possible for these great causes.”

Malcolm Bramley, secretary of the Sunderland Senior Supporters’ Association, said: “Time and time again our fans show why they are the best supporters in the world.

"Their generous spirit is something we are all proud of and I’m delighted that we are supporting the Five for Five campaign this Christmas.”

Steve Davison, Sunderland AFC’s chief operating officer said: “Five for Five is a fantastic initiative by the supporters' groups and the Foundation. Once again, our fans have shown that they will support each other and those in need when it matters most.

"I would encourage supporters to give what they can. Just £1 will make a difference to local lives and help to ensure that thousands of people across the region get the support they need.”

You can donate by texting FIVEFORFIVE to 70450* or by visiting www.crowdfunder.co.uk/fiveforfive.

Cash and cheque donations can also be made in the Beacon of Light, or in dedicated collection boxes at the Stadium of Light on December 11.

