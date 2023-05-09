A 0-3 victory away at Preston North End coupled with Blackburn Rover’s win over Millwall at The Den saw Sunderland leapfrog The Lions to claim the final playoff spot.

Bank Holiday Monday was an emotional roller-coaster of an afternoon for the 6,000 strong Black Cats fans at Deepdale as well as the tens of thousands of supporters packed into the city’s bars and clubs.

Things weren’t going their way as Milwall took a 3-1 lead over Blackburn and Coventry – the other team Sunderland could mathematically catch – going 1-0 up at Middlesbrough.

However a devastating 11 minute three goal Sunderland blast coupled with Blackburn turning over a two goal deficit saw despair turn to euphoria.

Lee Nelson, who works as a steward at the Stadium of Light, said: “I watched the game in the house and I couldn’t stop screaming when the final whistle went and it was confirmed we had secured our place in the playoffs.

"I was absolutely buzzing and my wife had to shout down to tell me to stop screaming. I would have been happy with staying up this season and so to finish in a playoff spot is a brilliant season.

"I will miss the home leg as we are going on holiday to Crete but I will be looking to find a bar out there to watch it in.”

Sunderland fans shopping at The Bridges have been reacting to the Black Cats securing a place in the playoffs.

After four frustrating years unable to escape the shackles of League One, many supporters shopping in the Bridges would have accepted a season of consolidation back in the Championship.

Anthony Blackmore, 21, said: “It feels surreal to be in the playoffs. It wasn’t expected and I would have been happy to have had a season of consolidation.

"There are many teams who have bigger budgets and with such a young team and Ross Stewart injured, I think we have overachieved.”

Sunderland fans celebrate their victory at Preston North End.

Victory over Luton Town FC would see the Black Cats return to Wembley half-a-century on from the club’s famous FA Cup victory over Leeds United.

Derek Fowler, 78, said: “I watched the cup final back in 73 and I think we now have a 50 50 chance of getting promoted. I think it’s a brilliant achievement for such a young team, particularly playing without a centre forward.

"If we do get to Premier League then lets hope the chairman puts enough money in to keep us there.”

Following relegation from the Premier League in 2017, the club plummeted into League One the following season where it languished for four years before last season’s playoff victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Robert Peacock believes promotion would be "massive" for the city.

The last six years currently matches the longest spell the Black Cats have ever spent outside the topflight, but securing their place in the playoffs has given fans belief that their exile may be about to end.

Frank Maguire, 84, said: “I watched the match yesterday and as well as winning, I thought we played some beautiful football. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by this season, but with our centre backs injured, I do worry about defending set pieces.

"However, if we keep playing like we did yesterday then I think we have every chance of getting back into the Premier League. It would be fantastic to get back, particularly in the 50th anniversary year of our FA Cup victory.”

Richard Marsh, 50, added: “I thought we might finish top 10 this season, but to get into the playoffs is absolutely fantastic. I definitely think we can now go all the way and get back to the Premier League.

"I didn’t think we’d get back there this quick (if we get promoted) but Tony Mowbray has done a brilliant job.”

While there may be some understandable trepidation about a topflight return, Sunderland City Council Government Officer and SAFC fan Robert Peacock thinks it would be “massive” for the city.

Robert, 61, said: “I see no reason why we can’t now push on and get back into the Premier League, which would be a massive boost for everything in the city – the economy and the feel good factor.”

Sunderland will play the first leg of their semi-final at the Stadium of Light at 5.30pm on Saturday May 13 with the return leg played at Luton Town on Tuesday May 16 at 8pm.

