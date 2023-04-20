A digital skills programme has been created in collaboration between the Foundation of Light and digital agency Shout Digital.

The course gives people greater confidence to use technology and access everyday online services. It’s aimed at parents and explores the impact digital experiences can have.

Topics covered include screen time, online safety best practices and responsible behaviour on social media. Participants are given tools and prompts to start conversations at home with their children as part of their learning.

Parents of Grangetown Primary School pupils participating in Foundation of Light's Staying Safe Online course.

The charity says that although smartphones, tablets and laptops are very much a part of everyday life, the North East lags behind other regions in evaluations of internet use and digital skills.

Digital exclusion remains an issue for many young families. A lack of skills can make access to services and learning more difficult. People may even be vulnerable to disinformation and fraud.

Foundation of Light’s Stay Safe Online programme addresses these issues. So far the programme has run as a pilot in three schools, with four already signed up for the next term.

The scheme has the potential to support 300 North East families with a safer and more satisfying relationship to the digital world. The improved online experience helps supporters get involved with their wide range of programmes, events and services.

Catherine Watson, Foundation of Light’s family learning tutor, said: “It’s great to see the impact our teaching is having. Activities many of us may take for granted, like accessing social media every day or checking our online bank, can be very intimidating for others.

“Introducing families to these familiar online scenarios and teaching them how to manage them safely is the key focus of the programme. It’s really rewarding to see peoples’ confidence growing over the weeks.”

Cat McGinty, Shout’s marketing manager added: “It’s been great to see first hand the programme supporting people with differing levels of digital skills.

“We’ve really enjoyed hearing the participants sharing their experiences and tips with each other, like how they navigate digital boundaries with their kids.”