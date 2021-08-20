Student nurse flying the flag for Sunderland on the national modelling stage
A student nurse from Seaburn says she’s proud to be flying the flag for her home city on the national modelling stage.
Alex Smith Barrow, 20, has been crowned Top Model of Sunderland at a glittering awards ceremony, meaning she’ll now be representing the city at the Supermodel England finals being held next month.
It’s been a long road for Alex to finally lift the coveted crown. She first went along to the annual competition in 2017 as an audience member, which inspired her to enter the contest herself in 2018. She came second that year, but it gave her the experience to finally walk her way to glory on the catwalk at this year’s final, which was held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Durham earlier this month.
She competed against women aged 16-29 from across the area at the final, in rounds such as personal style and evening wear, and says it was a great experience.
"It felt amazing when they called my name as the winner after all this time,” said Alex. “It’s been great meeting all the girls.
"My confidence has definitely grown over the years and I think that helped in the final. I made sure to look at the judges and to stay on the stage as long as possible to make sure I was memorable.”
Alex, who is studying a nursing degree at Sunderland University, added: “My mam, dad, boyfriend and a couple of the girls from work came to see me in the final and they were over the moon for me, it was a great night.”
Over the years the annual modelling competition has raised thousands of pounds for charity and this year once again raised vital funds for the Foundation of Light, the charitable arm of SAFC.
Top Model of Sunderland director Ailish Shaw said: “A huge well done to Alex who is a fantastic winner for Top Model of Sunderland. We are looking forward to seeing how she uses her time with her new title and wish her the best of luck for the national final next month. She’s an asset and we are proud to have her as part of the Top Model team."