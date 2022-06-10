Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Buie, 52, and Alyssa Midence, 22, travelled 4,000 miles from Florida in the USA to see Ed Sheeran at Sunderland's Stadium of Light as part of a 10-day trip to celebrate Alyssa’s graduation.

The mum and daughter had tickets to see the singer/songwriter at the stadium on Friday, June 3, however their hire care broke down near the Northern Spire Bridge, causing traffic to queue behind them.

Motor Patrols officer PC Andy Jackson attended the scene to help move the vehicle off the road while they waited for a recovery truck.

Denise and Alyssa at the Ed Sheeran concert at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Denise and Alyssa were resigned to missing the concert, so PC Jackson recontacted the recovery firm and told them the key for the car would be in the front office of Southwick Police Station to collect before he escorted them to the stadium himself.

Denise has branded PC Jackson as their “superman” and has heaped praise on him for helping them during the distressing time.

She said: “I just couldn’t believe the kindness shown to us, all the Northumbria Police officers were outstanding and should be praised for their efforts.

PC Andy Jackson with Denise after he saved her and Alyssa from the side of the road.

“I kept calling PC Jackson our ‘superman’. He didn’t have to stop and understandably would have had other things to do, so we were just blown away by his willingness to go above and beyond.

“We are truly grateful that he went the extra mile – and that he helped save Alyssa’s graduation celebration. There’s no way we can ever thank PC Jackson enough.

“It was a really distressing time, having travelled all that way on our first visit to England. So to be met with such generosity and compassion is something that we’ll never forget.”

After spending the rest of their holiday exploring Edinburgh, Aberdeen and the Isle of Skye, Denise and Alyssa returned to Florida on Wednesday, June 8.

Denise and Alyssa had travelled from Florida in the USA to see Ed Sheeran as part of a 10-day trip to celebrate Alyssa's graduation.

PC Jackson said he was “more than happy” to help the mum and daughter and is pleased they will have a “lasting fondnes” of the North East of England.

He commented: “I was just pleased to help. When I was driving back past them a couple of hours later I realised it was going to be tight in terms of them being able to get to the concert full stop.

“After seeing how upset they both were, and given they travelled half way across the world for it, I was more than happy to quickly hatch a plan and make sure they got to see Ed, before continuing with my shift.