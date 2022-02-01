So with romance in the air and Valentine’s Day just around the corner, here are some of your Sunderland love stories of when and where in the city you met that special someone.

Sue Hancock: “Brewery Tap, 1983. Married the next year and still going strong!”

Helen Robinson: “Met at Ku Club in 1971. He was 16 and I was 17. Got engaged in 1972 but split up in 1975. Met again and got married 1981. Celebrating 41 years of marriage in April.”

Emma Pyle: “Pennywell Shops, exciting I know. Been together 26 years and have two sons and three beautiful granddaughters, wouldn't change it for the world.”

Anne Marie: “In Genevieve’s in 1978 and still together 44 years later.”

Dennis Morgan: “Met my future wife while we both worked at Blacketts in the early 1970s and are still happily married.”

Samantha Jane Sanderson: “Southmoor School in maths class! 2007. Now married with two kids.”

Michelle Oliver: “Reluctantly went to a party in Penshaw with my mate who fancied a lad there. I thought his mate was canny. 18 years and two kids later here we are!”

Cheryl Briggs: “We met through the personal ads in Sunderland Echo, October 1993. Our first date was at Doxford Lad pub. Married with two daughters and still together now, 29 years later.”

Elaine Watson: “I lived at Gilley Law and Jim and his friends used to hang around the estate. We started spending time together age 12/13, after seven years we got married and have been married 46 years. Don’t know which one of us deserves the medal!”

Mary Smithson Hewison: “I met my hubby in 1961 in Sunderland Museum we eventually got married and had five lovely children.”

Tracey Emerson: “My mam and dad met at Roker Park, she was working in the Black Cat bar and my dad came in, she sold him a pen and the rest is history.

"They’ve just had their 50th wedding anniversary! And they are avid Sunderland fans, former members of the Sunderland AFC SA, and still have season tickets now.”

Jeanette Jefferson: “Ice cream van – first date at the Grindon Mill, been married 49 years in March and still going strong.”

Joyce Smith: “Having a walk down to Hendon beach with my friend we noticed two lads standing on corner of Albany Terrace. They started to follow us, we were a few yards ahead but they were wolf whistling to us.

"Well to cut a long story short l married one of them, known each other 60 years been married 56 years.”

Margaret Wrightson: “At The Rink dancing 1961, still together.”

Lisa Cuthbertson: “Me and my hubby were in the same ward when we where born, both our mams were best friends before we came along so known each other all our lives. Been together 28 years.”

Julie Iley: “Met in Roker pub in 1980, I was 16 and out with my best mate Julie, got talking to this cheeky guy with gorgeous blue eyes. We got married in 1982, have four amazing kids, three grandkids and we celebrate our Ruby Wedding this year in November.”

