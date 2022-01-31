Sunderland restaurants and meals for Valentines Day 2022: From independent eateries to nationwide brands, these are some of the best meal specials available this year

The most romantic day of the year is slowly approaching, but there’s no need to worry if you and your significant other have no plans yet – there are lots of opportunities to get out the house and enjoy an evening together.

Whether you want a lovely high class experience or something cheap and cheerful, there is something for everyone.

In Sunderland’s city centre one of the newest inclusions to Burdon Road are opening their doors for a Valentine’s Day special. The site, which usually isn’t open on Mondays, is hosting couples, singles and groups to the restaurant opposite the Museum and Winter Gardens for a night of pizza, burgers and cocktails from the new alcohol menu. Tables can be booked over Facebook, email or phone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steak favourites Miller and Carter are also pushing their Valentine’s Day offerings with the chain offering a three course meal for just £29.95 between February 14 – 18. Wearside’s local restaurant can be found on Newcastle Road and bookings can be made online.

Couples who would rather spend their Monday night in the house are also in luck thanks to a series of deals from supermarkets across the city. One of the best options comes from Asda who are offering a two person meal consisting of a starter, main, dessert, drink or chocolates alongside two sides for just £15. Everything included in the deal comes from the brand’s Extra Special range and there is plenty of choice.

Marks and Spencer have also announced a return to their Valentine’s Day deal for this year. For just £10, couples can pick up a starter, main, side dessert, a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink and a box of chocolates. Much like the Asda deal, the deal involves a set selection of food,although the high street giant are yet to announce what will be available. Full information regarding the menu is expected to come when the deal is available to buy in store from around February 10.

Sainsburys and Tesco are expected to release their own deals closer to the big day, as mare other local and national restaurants.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.