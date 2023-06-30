News you can trust since 1873
Grieving families and staff at care home 'upset and angry' at ongoing Covid fallout and partygate revelations

Staff and families attending a care home Covid memorial service have said they are angry and upset' at the Government over the ongoing revelations of Downing Street parties and the continued fallout of the Covid inquiry. 

By Neil Fatkin
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 2 min read

Families, residents and care workers at Jack Dormand Care Home in Horden were united in grief as they came together for the unveiling of a plaque in memory the 15 residents who perished during the pandemic and to recognise the bravery, dedication and selflessness of the staff who put their own health at risk in the line of duty.

However, they were also united in their anger at this month’s (June) release of further footage showing people at the Tory Party headquarters dressed in Christmas clothing, drinking and dancing at what appears to be a festive party while the rest of the country was under strict Covid social distancing restrictions.

It was a time when people were unable to visit loved ones in care homes and say a proper goodbye to those who died.

One of those who passed away due to contracting the virus was Elsie Calvert who died on June 7, 2020 at the age of 86.

Daughter Linda Cornish, 63, who was at the unveiling, said: “My mother had only been in the care home for seven weeks when she passed away. 

“I was able to see her during this time but there were restrictions and we had to speak across a table.”

Sister, Christine Robinson, 65, added: “When mam was dying we were able to come and see her, but it was only two people at a time.

“She went very quickly and so we didn’t get a chance to say a proper goodbye. There were also restrictions at the funeral on how many family and friends could attend.”

Linda added: “I’m annoyed and upset to think that some people in Government were partying at a time when people were restricted in seeing their loved ones.”

Linda Cornish (left), Christine Robinson and Rod Calvert lost their much loved mother and wife, Elsie Calvert, to Covid.Linda Cornish (left), Christine Robinson and Rod Calvert lost their much loved mother and wife, Elsie Calvert, to Covid.
June has also seen the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson found guilty of deliberately misleading Parliament over the original Partygate scandal and the Covid breaches which took place in Downing Street. 

Emotions have been further heightened as details have emerged as part of the Covid inquiry, including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitting the country was not prepared for the pandemic.

Nursing assistant Keith Varley, who organised the commemorative event, has also been left angered at the revelations.

Keith, 50, said: “It was such a traumatic time. We lost 15 residents and a number of staff were very ill.

“I’m angry to think they were doing all this sort of thing (parties) when families were unable to come and see their loved ones.”

Nursing assistant, Keith Varley.Nursing assistant, Keith Varley.
Care home resident Sheena Harrison, 79, added: “I found the restrictions really hard. It was a very challenging time and I couldn’t even see my son at Christmas.” 

Resident Sheena Harrison.Resident Sheena Harrison.
