In May 2023 the World Health Organisation confirmed Covid was no longer considered a public health emergency.

While the virus's status may no longer be considered a pandemic, the human cost has been grave with nearly 7 million confirmed global deaths, 227,000 of which were here in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nowhere was the devastating impact felt more than the vulnerable residents living in care homes and by the staff who put their own health at risk looking after those in their care.

As part of the ceremony at the Horden based care home, a plaque was unveiled to remember those lost and recognise the "heroic efforts of care teams" who went "above and beyond" to support and comfort residents during what was an unprecedented time.

The plaque was blessed by Father Kyle McNeil from St Mary’s Church in Horden and many of the congregation were in tears as they sang an emotional rendition of Amazing Grace.

One of those in full voice was resident Sheena Harrison, from Hartlepool, who contracted Covid three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheena, 79, said: “The last time I had Covid was the worst and a lot of my friends died. We all wore the masks and shields but it still got in.

“It was a very moving ceremony and upsetting to think about all the people we lost. It’s really nice to now have a permanent memorial to those who died.”

The care home lost nearly a third of its residents to the virus, including Elsie Calvert who passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 86.

Daughter Linda Cornish, 63, from Easington, said: “My mam had only been in the care home for seven weeks when she died. She hadn’t really had time to settle in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the song Amazing Grace which really got to me, particularly the lyrics ‘I once was blind’ as by the time she died, my mother had lost her sight.”

Read More Roker Miniature Railway chairman hopes model day will attract new volunteers to secure Sunderland attraction's future

Elsie’s husband, Rod Calvert, is now living at the care home and was also at the ceremony.

Rod, 92, said: “It was very emotional and I was thinking about Elsie during the service.”

Daughter, Christine Robinson, 65, added: “We often come to visit dad and so the memorial plaque will provide a place to reflect and think about mam.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plaque was bought and commissioned by former Horden GP, Dr Joseph Chandy, 86, who was also behind the construction of the care home in 1988 and the connected health centre.

Dr Joseph Chandy officially unveils the Covid memorial plaque.

Despite his advancing years, Dr Chandy was there to cut the ribbon and officially unveil the plaque.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his son, Joseph Chandy, said: “Many of the residents in the care home were patients in my father’s practice where he looked after them for 45 years until he retired in 2015.

“Those who lost their lives during Covid should never be forgotten and as a family we thought this was the most poignant way and moment to help ensure this.”

The memorial plaque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as commemorating those who perished, the plaque also states “with deepest gratitude to those dedicated staff who gave up so much to protect and care for the residents”.

One of those is Keith Varley, who has worked at the home for 35 years, and also organised the commemorative event.

Keith, 50, said: “We lost 15 residents to Covid and it was a very difficult and traumatic time. Many of these were people we were not expecting to lose and probably had a good five or six years left in them.

“As a staff we just had to pull together and ensure the residents got the care and help they needed.”

Father Kyle McNeil blessing the commemorative plaque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the risks, selfless staff continued to care for the residents, with “several ending up in hospital, seriously ill themselves”.

One of those was manager Marie Shillaw, 68, who said: “It was important to mark the occasion as nearly a third of residents were lost.