St Benedict's Hospice gets a garden makeover thanks to Dunelm Sunderland

St. Benedict’s Hospice, which provides free palliative care, advice and support to patients dealing with life limiting illnesses and their families, has refreshed its rooftop garden space for staff and residents thanks to Dunelm’s Delivering Joy Summer campaign.

The campaign has seen the homeware retailer complete 48 outdoor makeovers for local and charitable organisations across the UK.

The garden at St Benedict’s Hospice has had a makeover. | Dunelm.

St Benedict’s received over two thousand votes from customers on the local Sunderland Dunelm Customer Facebook group. The Dunelm team worked closely with the staff at St Benedict’s to help create a meaningful space that would give respite to residents.

Alongside garden decorations, pots, hanging baskets and solar lights, the retailer also donated a folding wheelbarrow, greenhouse frame and cover as well as an array of planters. The makeover was designed to help enable patients at St Benedict’s get more involved with the planting activities.

Angela Smile, Customer Experience Coach at Dunelm’s Sunderland store, said: “St Benedict's Hospice is an incredible organisation and we feel incredibly privileged to collaborate with them in creating a welcoming outdoor space for both staff and residents.

“Community is a huge part of the work we do here at the Dunelm store in Sunderland and it has been truly rewarding for the team to get involved in such a meaningful project like the Dunelm Delivering Summer Joy programme.”

Throughout the country Dunelm’s Delivering Joy Summer programme has provided makeovers to numerous projects from a nursing home in Oldbury, to a primary school sensory area in Exeter. Over 800 products including planters, gazebos and water features have been donated to help transform the community spaces.

The projects were voted for by customers on Dunelm’s Community Facebook groups, run by local stores.

Dunelm colleagues created shortlists of outdoor makeover ideas, having reached out to their local communities for submissions, and almost 120,000 votes were then received from customers across the 48 stores taking part.