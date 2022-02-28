Sponsored walk held in gale force winds by brothers of Jack Woodley ahead of what would have been his 19th birthday

Jayden Woodley, 13 and Jenson Woodley, 6 set up a fundraiser for a memorial stone and bench in honour of their brother Jack who tragically died after suffering severe injuries in an incident near The Britannia pub, Newbottle Street, Houghton, on Saturday, October 16.

The teenager was attended to at the scene by paramedics before later passing away in Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

His younger brothers hosted a walk up Roseberry Topping in North Yorkshire in honour of Jack on Sunday, February 20 which is the day before what would have been his 19th birthday.

Jack's brothers Jayden, 13 and Jenson, 6 hosted a sponsored walk in honour of their brother who would have turned 19 on Monday.

The young fundraisers battled high force winds as Storm Franklin hit the region.

Jayden and Jenson decided to set out to raise funds for a memorial stone dedicated to Jack and his love of Tyson Fury to be placed at Newton Aycliffe cemetery.

Jayden, who usually celebrates his own birthday together with Jack’s said: "Things have been a real struggle for me and my family since losing Jack. I wanted to do something to help my family pay for a memorial stone dedicated to Jack and his love of Tyson Fury.”

Jack Woodley, 18, died in October 2021.

A total of £7000 is hoped to be raised for the Tyson Fury themed stone complete with boxing glove vases, which is being custom designed by Bainbridge brothers of Darlington.

Mum Zoey Mcgill said: “We visit Jack every day so his birthday on Monday was heartbreaking, it was an extremely hard day for all of the family.

"We tried to make it a good day and did everything we would have done to celebrate his birthday – Our family are planning to continue fundraising for those who helped Jack on the evening of the incident including the Great North Air Ambulance, who we can’t thank enough.”

Jayden’s fundraiser has raised £624 so far.

Jack's family walked up Roseberry topping during Storm Franklin on Sunday.

Zoey added: “I’m so proud of the boys for all the fundraising they’ve done and it was tough on Sunday especially with the storm.

"We hope to keep raising funds for the memorial stone to honour Jack who taken far too soon.”

You can find more information on how to donate to the fundraiser here.

