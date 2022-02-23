Keith Havelock, a key figure at the North Bridge Street football museum, is understood to have died suddenly at home.

The Fans Museum posted on social media to say Keith’s passing was “unexpected” and that they “are numb and speechless to say the least”.

On Tuesday, February 22, the museum announced that it would be closed “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland AFC played Burton Albion that evening and the museum would normally be filled with supporters, before and after the game, enjoying a drink.

The museum later announced the sad news and paid tribute to Keith.

In a statement, the museum said: “We are all truly saddened to share the news of Keith's unexpected passing last night (February 22) at his home.

“We are numb and speechless to say the least, and will update you all on any arrangements, the museum will be closed this week, God bless you our friend.”

Keith Havelock, stalwart of the Fans Museum, has died at home. Seen here trying on one of Jordan Pickford's goalkeeping gloves in 2018.

Keith was a mainstay of the museum, a huge Sunderland fan and clearly a gentleman who was very well thought of.

His work saw him pictured in the Echo a number of times over the years, and he was well known among fans throughout the region.

Tributes poured in from well-wishers with kind words in his memory.

One tribute to him online read: “Dreadful news, a lovely man who would do anything he could for you, always gave of himself. The world is a poorer place without Keith.”

Another said: “Can’t believe it! Top bloke Keith….will be a big miss xx thoughts are with family and friends.”

Supporters of other clubs were also among those to pass on their respects and condolences.

South Shields FC tweeted: “It was immense sadness that we learned of the passing of Keith Havelock yesterday.

“A close friend of Kevin Phillips, he had also become a close friend of our club and he was a brilliant man who will be missed by so many.

“Our sincere condolences go to Keith's family and friends.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.