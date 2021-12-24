Special Christmas party held in aid of charity as community group surprise Sunderland mum with terminal cancer

A Christmas party was held at Pallion Action Group on December 21 to raise money for the Holiday and Food Activities (HAF) which provides free holiday provision to children who receive free school meals during term time.

Anney Palfreyman, from Ryhope, who was sadly diagnosed with terminal triple negative breast cancer in February, was invited along and was surprised with some Christmas treats.

The 36-year-old and her family were greeted with Disney princesses and a visit from a magician as Anney’s sister Leanne says the party helped to ‘keep things positive’.

Pallion Action Group children's party for Anney Palfreyman who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, with her family and Cllr Karen Noble.

Anney’s cancer has also spread to her spine and mastectomy scar tissue.

The mum was invited to the special celebration by organiser Karen Noble along with her three children Harriet, 3, Harper, 4, and Holly Hartnack, 6 and her sister Leanne.

Leanne said: “She was in absolute agony in the morning and nearly didn’t come but she had an amazing time and enjoyed spending time with all the children.

Pallion Action Group children's party for Anney Palfreyman who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, with twin sister Leanne Palfreyman.

"She’s still so young, so it was horrible to hear about her diagnosis, we are trying to remain positive and now we want to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage others to check themselves regularly.”

Leanne added: “Anney has done so well and is positive all the time but sometimes reality hits and it does get to me, I wish I could make her better.

"People have been amazing and we thank everyone for all their support and kindess – Anney is totally overwhelmed.”

Pallion Action Group children's party for Anney Palfreyman who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, with her children Harriet, 3, Harper, 4, and Holly Hartnack, 6.