Police investigate reports that three women were allegedly spiked at Stack Seaburn

Northumbria Police have confirmed that they received reports of three women who believe they had been spiked while visiting The Stack Seaburn, Sunderland on December 18.

An investigation has been launched and enquiries into these incidents are ongoing.

Stack Seaburn say they are “aware of a small number of alleged spiking incidents” that happened over the weekend and are assisting police with their investigations by reviewing footage from over 80 CCTV cameras.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We proactively police the night-time economy and have dedicated officers on patrol to protect the vulnerable and target anyone looking to commit offences.

“We also work with our partners and with licensees to ensure the North East remains one the safest places to enjoy a night out. Anyone with concerns is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Stack in Seaburn added that the safety and wellbeing of their customers is ‘absolutely paramount’.

A spokesperson said: “We are assisting the police with their investigations and would like to reassure our customers that we take these allegations very seriously.

"At weekends we have a high security presence on site and our managers and bar staff are all approachable, so if you do have any concerns in the venue or see any suspicious activity please let a member of the team know. The safety and wellbeing of our customers is absolutely paramount."

