'Embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have nothing'

The Salvation Army in Southwick is calling on people to put an extra present on their festive shopping list to help ensure disadvantaged children don't wake up without a present on Christmas morning.

The Sunderland based branch has launched it's Christmas Present Appeal and is asking people to donate new toys and gifts for "children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills".

As well as putting a smile on children's faces on the big day it will hopefully "bring some dignity" and ease the pressure on families struggling to make ends meet.

Parents in the local community identified by the charity as being in need will be able to choose suitable gifts to be wrapped and allocated to their children.

The Salvation Army in Southwick has launched its Christmas Present Appeal to help ensure children from disadvantaged backgrounds have a gift to wake up to on Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army’s Austin House Family Centre in Southwick distributed gifts to 705 children in 2022, and the charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army centre manager Graham Wharton said: “Helping a parent provide a gift for their child is more than just financial support, it brings the joy of Christmas into their home. "We have seen the devastating effect of the cost of living crisis. People are really struggling and so we are doing what we can to relieve the pressure this Christmas.

Salvation Army centre manager Graham Wharton.

“The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have nothing.

"We have been humbled by the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some comfort and joy to people who are struggling the most.”

The community centre on Shakespeare Street will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys and food items from November 1 to December 15.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books, dolls, action figures and sports equipment.

More practical items such as clothing, toiletries, gloves, scarves, and hair accessories can also be donated as gifts.

The charity is also requesting the donation of gift vouchers for older children.