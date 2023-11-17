'I felt really sad and it made me cry'

Kind hearted Amelia Lucas, eight, is once again looking to raise money to buy festive gifts for disadvantaged children who may otherwise be waking up without a present on Christmas morning.

It’s the second year the Westlea Primary School pupil is raising money for the Bundles for Babies charity, after raising a staggering £1,356 last year and this year Amelia is hoping to raise even more.

The caring eight-year-old felt compelled to “do something to help” after watching a news report.

Amelia Lucas with a poster advertising her Christmas bracelet fundraiser.

She said: “I was watching an ITV news report about the Baby Bank in Hartlepool running out of presents for babies and children who didn’t have anything for Christmas morning.

“I felt really sad and it made me cry. I wanted to do something to put a smile on their faces and make them happy.”

Amelia loves to make jewellery and decided to use her creative talents to make bracelets to sell for £1 each.

Amelia with one of her Christmas bracelets.

She said: “I spoke to my mam about what I could do and we decided to make bracelets.”

There are currently two designs people can purchase, which include an accompanying gift card.

Amelia said: “One is a Christmas wish bracelet and the other is a Christmas memory bracelet. I’ve added the second design as my aunt Natalie died in the summer and I wanted to do something to remember her.”

Dubbed ‘Santa's little helper’, Amelia will be dressing as an elf and selling the bracelets next month at Santa’s Christmas Grotto at Parkside Community Centre in Seaham, as well as to staff and children at her school and friends and family.

Local businesses and organisations including Lickety Split, Seaham Red Star Football Club, Rainbow Sensory Space and the Alexandra pub in Sunderland have also agreed to sell the bracelets.

Amelia’s dad, Wayne Lucas, has also arranged for his employer, Northern Gas and Power, to match whatever his daughter raises for the charity.

In the week leading up to Christmas, when Amelia has raised her final total, the family will be given a list of children, including ages and gender, to purchase presents for.

Amelia gets to work making her bracelets.

Last year Amelia went shopping with her mam, Gemma, to purchase the gifts.

Amelia said: “I love going out to buy the presents and wrapping them for the children to open on Christmas morning.

“It’s really important they have something to open at Christmas.”

Gemma said: “Amelia has always been a kind and caring little girl and I couldn’t be prouder of what she is doing.”

After hearing about Amelia’s fundraising exploits, charity chief Anita Heskett-Saddington said: “Amelia may only be eight-years-old, but the support she is giving will help over 600 children of all ages through Bundles for Babies Children's Christmas Appeal.

“Amelia's dedication to raising funds to ensure that local children don't go without this Christmas resulted in over £1,300 being raised by Amelia alone, last year.

“Amelia is a fantastic role model to other children and everyone at the charity is so thankful for her kindness and dedication which is nothing short of Amazing."

After last year’s fundraising efforts Amelia received the Durham County Council Youth Award and the Anne Jackson Memorial Award.

Westlea Primary School headteacher Debbie Hughes said: “Amelia is such a lovely girl. She always thinks about others and so fully deserves the awards she has been given.

“We are all very proud of her efforts.”