The video for Bridge Across the River premiered during Refugee Week, which ended on June 25. Refugee Week celebrates the contribution, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

The 2023 theme was “Compassion”, which organisers say is crucial “as society adjusts to new realities post-lockdown, as well as advocating for humane conditions for people seeking sanctuary”.

The theme of the song is along similar lines, showing all the ways in which Sunderland has been a home for those seeking a better life.

People seeking sanctuary in Sunderland have created an animated video for a song which reflects the city as a safe place for people seeking refuge from war.

Lyrics include: “We’re the encore at the Empire / We are Penshaw’s pillars tall / We’re the joiner and the jeweller / And we welcome one and all.”

Bridge Across the River was written last year at the refugee charity Friends of the Drop In (FODI), by the community musicians from Citizen Songwriters. It was performed at Sunderland College in June 2022 to coincide with Sunderland becoming accredited as a City of Sanctuary.

This year, the group secured extra funding to produce a self-created animated video with the help of animator Sheryl Jenkins, and recorded with young local musicians from We Make Culture in the Field Music Studios in Sunderland.

For people seeking sanctuary, who have seen the song from its creation through to designing the artwork for the animation, the project has made a huge difference.

One said: “We were in a professional studio for the first time and something beautiful happened. It is amazing to hear our song and each one of us singing.”

Another added: “The project has expanded my horizons, with meeting new people and supporting such a wonderful cause.”

Laura Brewis, director of We Make Culture said: “It's been a pleasure to bring Young Musicians Project and FODI families together for the recording of this song for Refugee Week.

The song reflects Sunderland as a safe place for people seeking refuge from war. Picture by Stu Norton.

“As an organisation based in Sunderland, it is really important that we are using music to welcome people into our community and city and we look forward to working with the families in the future.”