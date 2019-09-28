Shock after man's body is found near Herrington Country Park
Residents have spoke of their shock after a man’s body was found near Herrington Country Park this morning.
Northumbria Police confirmed that they found the body of a man in the area and said: “ “Enquiries are ongoing to locate next of kin and formal identification is yet to take place.”
One man said he had been out walking his dog when he spotted emergency vehicles in the area on Saturday morning.
“I saw two police cars and two ambulances on the road,” he said.
Another resident said he had been surprised by the police activity.
“It was probably half past eight, nine o’clock,” he said.
“Nothing happens down here, so I was quite surprised when I saw all the lights going.
“They must have been there for half an hour before I noticed – it is a very quiet place and we don’t normally get any problems.”
He added: "It is not a through road, so at the at time of the morning, there is very little traffic going up and down it.”
Dozens of Sunderland Echo readers commented on Facebook about the discovery.
Many social media users paid condolences online.
Rachel Simpson wrote: “Omg how sad my heart goes to the family.”
Wendy Hall said: “RIP thoughts to his family and friends.”
Claire Bradbury wrote: “So sad thoughts go out to the man's family.”