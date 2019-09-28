Body found near Herrington Country Park
Police are investigating after the discovery of a man’s body early today.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 11:05 am
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 11:08 am
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers had been called to a site near Herrington Country Park shortly after 7am.
They said: “At around 7.15 this morning (Saturday) police received a report of a body being found near to Chislehurst Road in Houghton-le-Spring.
“Emergency services attended and found the body of a man.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate next of kin and formal identification is yet to take place.”