Seventeen Nineteen granted extension to National Lottery funding

Sunderland’s Seventeen Nineteen has been granted an extension to vital funding to ensure its future as an events and community space.

Centre manager Tracey Mienie. | Sunderland Echo

After being vested into the care of the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), a charity which protects at risk churches across the country, Holy Trinity Church in the East End was awarded an initial £5.1m by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, vital money which allowed for painstaking restoration work to turn it into events space Seventeen Nineteen.

However, with that funding coming to the end of its five years, questions hung over how the building would operate in the future.

Now, the 300-year-old building, named Seventeen Nineteen after the year it first opened, has been granted an extension to the National Lottery Heritage Funding until March, 2025.

Major restoration works saved the building | Sunderland Echo

The money will be used to focus on a viable operating model for the building past April 2025, with Tracey Mienie staying on as centre manager and Peter Connor as caretaker until the end of the grant.

It will be a much-reduced offer to what the centre has been delivering, however, it will still host events and will be maintaining key relationships with volunteers, community groups and partners.

Once a dilapidated church on the at risk register, Seventeen Nineteen has become an asset to the community, hosting a wide variety of groups and events and welcoming hundreds through the door each week.

Ten years after the project started and it’s been a success, with everyone from jazz clubs and film clubs to sewing groups and history talks using the space, and winning multiple awards for its conservation work, regarded as a fine example of how churches can be restored and repurposed.

Last year alone, it hosted 350 events and captured audiences from a broad age range and background.

The church has stood in the East End for more than 300 years | Sunderland Echo

Now, they hope to find a model to continue that long into the future.

Tracey Mienie, centre manager, said:“The CCT has delivered an amazing project and saved this building for the people of Sunderland and won amazing awards.

“It’s been 10 years since the development of this project first started as Canny Space and since then has evolved to become a different community asset as Seventeen Nineteen.

“All this couldn’t have been done without the support from generous donations, grant funders like The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the community of Sunderland.”

It’s important to note events will continue as planned at the venue which, in the coming months, include A Spyglass Through Time play, tributes to Taylor Swift and Oasis, history talks, a Christmas fair and events and more.

For listings and to make an event booking see here.