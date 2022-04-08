Sunderland Parent Carer Forum (SPCF) is hosting the free event, called Independence Day, on Tuesday, April 12.

The event will offer activities for young people with SEND and their families, including wheelchair skills, adaptive sports and dance, arts, crafts and even a circus performer.

Triple Paralympian gold medal winning discus thrower Stephen Miller will be there, as will the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland, Harry and Dorothy Truman.

Sam Ogle, centre, at a previous event organised by SPFC, with Ian Williams and Talitha Green.

Various goodies will be given away and there will be photo opportunities with Sunderland AFC mascots Samson and Delilah. There will also be the chance for a close up look at Harley Davison motorbikes.

Independence Day also gives parents and carers the chance to gather information and advice from a range of disability services and providers.

These will include Sunderland Wheelchair Services, Sunderland Assistive Tech Team, Stars SEND Youth Voice Group, Sunderland Carers Centre, Beach Access North East, the Foundation of Light, Automotive Group and more.

The event takes place at the Beacon of Light, 10am-2pm, Tuesday, April 12.

A mobile changing space will be provided by Mobiloo.

SPCF gives parents and carers a voice in the running of services in the city of Sunderland for young people aged from birth to 25 with SEND, working with service providers, Sunderland City Council and the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The event offers an opportunity to speak informally with services that normally require referrals or have long waiting lists.

Paula Wooton, chairperson of SPCF, said: “We are passionate that young people with SEND have equal opportunities in life, and especially to feel included and have fun.

Paralympian legend Stephen Miller will be at the event on April 12.

“By providing parents and carers with information, support and a listening ear, we hope they will feel empowered and have the tools they need to navigate the complex world of SEND.”

Sam Ogle, 14, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and uses a power chair, said: “This is the first event I have seen in Sunderland that is aimed at me. People like me in wheelchairs will be at the heart of the event instead instead of always being on the edge or an afterthought.”