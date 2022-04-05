SUNDERLAND COUNCIL LOCAL ELECTIONS: Full list of candidates for each ward

Today (April 5) was the deadline for nominations ahead of the May 5 polling day and anyone who has not yet registered to vote is urged to do so.

A total of 75 councillors make up the City Council across 25 wards. Three councillors represent each ward and this election will see one of those posts up for grabs across all 25 areas.

For this election, the Liberal Democrats are not fielding a candidate in 12 of the 25 wards. Castle, Copt Hill, Houghton, Ryhope, Shiney Row, Silksworth, Southwick, St Anne's, Washington Central, Washington East, Washington North and Washington West all currently have no Lib Dem representative standing in this election.

Sunderland City Hall which is home to the City Council. Local elections are due to take place on May 5.

Labour has held control of Sunderland City Council (SCC) for almost half a century but currently has a majority of just six councillors.

There have claims in the national press by Leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, Antony Mullen, that the time is right for Wearside’s ruling party to be toppled.

Speaking ahead of the election, Sunderland Returning Officer, Patrick Melia said: "The election is an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Sunderland."If you’re not registered by 14 April, you won’t be able to vote. If you have turned 18, or if you have moved home recently, it’s particularly important that you act to ensure that you are registered. It takes just five minutes to register and it means that you can take part in this important election."

Below is a full rundown of the candidates and political parties standing for this election in each of the city’s 25 wards.

Barnes Ward

Tim Ellis – Liberal Democrat

Rachel Sara Featherstone – Green Party

Abul Bakkar Ehthesham Haque – Labour Party

Antony Mullen – Conservative Party

Castle Ward

Paul James Anthony Burke – Conservative Party

Allison Chisnall – Labour Party

Alison Margaret Ogle – Green Party

Copt Hill Ward

Reg Coulson – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Tracy Dodds – Labour Party

Patricia Ann Francis – Conservative Party

Kathleen Elizabeth Pearson – Independent

Andrew Robertson – Green Party

Doxford Ward

Richard Peter Bradley – Green Party

Allen Curtis – Liberal Democrat

Tom Cuthbertson – Conservative Party

Steven Hansom – Labour and Co-operative Party

Fulwell Ward

Malcolm John Bond – Liberal Democrat

Sandra Boyers – Conservative Party

Liam Dufferwiel – Green Party

Iain William Kay – Labour and Co-operative Party

Hendon Ward

Syed Ajmol Ali – Conservative Party

Helmut Izaks – Green Party

Tom Livingstone – Liberal Democrat

Dale Michael Mordey – Labour and Co-operative Party

Hetton Ward

Adelle Burnicle – Conservative Party

David William Geddis – Independent

John Anthony Lennox – Liberal Democrat

Claire Marilyn Rowntree – Labour and Co-operative Party

Houghton Ward

Mark Burrell – Labour Party

Craig Morrison – Conservative Party

Emma Robson – Green Party

Donna Sarah Thomas – Independent

Millfield Ward

Gwennyth Gibson – Conservative Party

Gary Ogle – Green Party

Kingsley Osahon Okojie – Labour Party

Julio Romero Johnson – Communist Party of Britain

Andrew Michael Wood – Liberal Democrat Focus Team

Pallion Ward

Dorothy Lynch – Green Party

Karen Patricia Noble – Labour Party

Judith Ann Porter – Conservative Party

George Thomas Smith – Liberal Democrat

R edhill Ward

Steven Boyd Donkin – Liberal Democrat

Billy Scott Howells – Green Party

Sue Leishman – Conservative Party

Paul Stewart – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ryhope Ward

Martyn Preston Herron – Labour Party

Kevin Leonard – Conservative Party

Robert Welsh – Green Party

Sandhill Ward

Margaret Gillian Crosby – Liberal Democrat

Laura Ann Hind – Green Party

Christine Mary Reed – Conservative Party

Debra Waller – Labour and Co-operative Party

Shiney Row Ward

Michael Anthony Kennedy – Freedom Alliance. Leave Our Children Alone.

Thomas Alexander Mower – Green Party

Mel Speding – Labour Party

Richard Steven Vardy – Conservative Party

Silksworth Ward

Christopher Crozier – Green Party

Jack Paul Simm – Conservative Party

Phil Tye – Labour Party

Southwick Ward

Alex Samuels – Labour Party

Morgan Joseph Seed – Green Party

John Scott Wiper – Conservative Party

St Anne`s Ward

Bryan George Foster – Conservative Party

Raymond John Moore – Green Party

Susan Watson – Labour Party

St Chad`s Ward

Simon John Ayre – Conservative Party

Alyson Kordbarlag – Green Party

Martin Old – Labour Party

Anthony Usher – Liberal Democrat

St Michael`s Ward

John Leonard Appleton – Green Party

Michael Dixon – Conservative Party

Chris Smith – Labour Party

Colin Andrew Wilson – Liberal Democrat

St Peter`s Ward

Auburn Langley – Green Party

Tom Newton – Labour Party

Lynn Vera – Conservative Party

Peter Arnold Walton – Liberal Democrat

Washington Central Ward

Emma Cutting – Green Party

Derek Dunn – Conservative Party

Linda Williams – Labour Party

Washington East

Michal Chantkowski – Green Party

Chris Eynon – Conservative Party

Logan Guy – Labour and Co-operative Party

Washington North Ward

Scott Andrew Burrows – Green Party

Jill Elaine Fletcher – Labour Party

Hilary Johnson – Conservative Party

Washington South Ward

Graeme Ferguson Miller – Labour and Co-operative Party

Peter James Noble – Conservative Party

Sean Terry – Liberal Democrat

Washington West Ward

Sam Cosgrove – Conservative Party

Paul Andrew Leonard – Green Party

Dorothy Trueman – Labour Party

