SUNDERLAND COUNCIL LOCAL ELECTIONS: Full list of candidates for each ward
Sunderland City Council have confirmed the final list of candidates standing for election to the Council.
Today (April 5) was the deadline for nominations ahead of the May 5 polling day and anyone who has not yet registered to vote is urged to do so.
A total of 75 councillors make up the City Council across 25 wards. Three councillors represent each ward and this election will see one of those posts up for grabs across all 25 areas.
For this election, the Liberal Democrats are not fielding a candidate in 12 of the 25 wards. Castle, Copt Hill, Houghton, Ryhope, Shiney Row, Silksworth, Southwick, St Anne's, Washington Central, Washington East, Washington North and Washington West all currently have no Lib Dem representative standing in this election.
Labour has held control of Sunderland City Council (SCC) for almost half a century but currently has a majority of just six councillors.
There have claims in the national press by Leader of the Sunderland Conservatives, Antony Mullen, that the time is right for Wearside’s ruling party to be toppled.
Speaking ahead of the election, Sunderland Returning Officer, Patrick Melia said: "The election is an important opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Sunderland."If you’re not registered by 14 April, you won’t be able to vote. If you have turned 18, or if you have moved home recently, it’s particularly important that you act to ensure that you are registered. It takes just five minutes to register and it means that you can take part in this important election."
Below is a full rundown of the candidates and political parties standing for this election in each of the city’s 25 wards.
Barnes Ward
Tim Ellis – Liberal Democrat
Rachel Sara Featherstone – Green Party
Abul Bakkar Ehthesham Haque – Labour Party
Antony Mullen – Conservative Party
Castle Ward
Paul James Anthony Burke – Conservative Party
Allison Chisnall – Labour Party
Alison Margaret Ogle – Green Party
Copt Hill Ward
Reg Coulson – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Tracy Dodds – Labour Party
Patricia Ann Francis – Conservative Party
Kathleen Elizabeth Pearson – Independent
Andrew Robertson – Green Party
Doxford Ward
Richard Peter Bradley – Green Party
Allen Curtis – Liberal Democrat
Tom Cuthbertson – Conservative Party
Steven Hansom – Labour and Co-operative Party
Fulwell Ward
Malcolm John Bond – Liberal Democrat
Sandra Boyers – Conservative Party
Liam Dufferwiel – Green Party
Iain William Kay – Labour and Co-operative Party
Hendon Ward
Syed Ajmol Ali – Conservative Party
Helmut Izaks – Green Party
Tom Livingstone – Liberal Democrat
Dale Michael Mordey – Labour and Co-operative Party
Hetton Ward
Adelle Burnicle – Conservative Party
David William Geddis – Independent
John Anthony Lennox – Liberal Democrat
Claire Marilyn Rowntree – Labour and Co-operative Party
Houghton Ward
Mark Burrell – Labour Party
Craig Morrison – Conservative Party
Emma Robson – Green Party
Donna Sarah Thomas – Independent
Millfield Ward
Gwennyth Gibson – Conservative Party
Gary Ogle – Green Party
Kingsley Osahon Okojie – Labour Party
Julio Romero Johnson – Communist Party of Britain
Andrew Michael Wood – Liberal Democrat Focus Team
Pallion Ward
Dorothy Lynch – Green Party
Karen Patricia Noble – Labour Party
Judith Ann Porter – Conservative Party
George Thomas Smith – Liberal Democrat
R edhill Ward
Steven Boyd Donkin – Liberal Democrat
Billy Scott Howells – Green Party
Sue Leishman – Conservative Party
Paul Stewart – Labour and Co-operative Party
Ryhope Ward
Martyn Preston Herron – Labour Party
Kevin Leonard – Conservative Party
Robert Welsh – Green Party
Sandhill Ward
Margaret Gillian Crosby – Liberal Democrat
Laura Ann Hind – Green Party
Christine Mary Reed – Conservative Party
Debra Waller – Labour and Co-operative Party
Shiney Row Ward
Michael Anthony Kennedy – Freedom Alliance. Leave Our Children Alone.
Thomas Alexander Mower – Green Party
Mel Speding – Labour Party
Richard Steven Vardy – Conservative Party
Silksworth Ward
Christopher Crozier – Green Party
Jack Paul Simm – Conservative Party
Phil Tye – Labour Party
Southwick Ward
Alex Samuels – Labour Party
Morgan Joseph Seed – Green Party
John Scott Wiper – Conservative Party
St Anne`s Ward
Bryan George Foster – Conservative Party
Raymond John Moore – Green Party
Susan Watson – Labour Party
St Chad`s Ward
Simon John Ayre – Conservative Party
Alyson Kordbarlag – Green Party
Martin Old – Labour Party
Anthony Usher – Liberal Democrat
St Michael`s Ward
John Leonard Appleton – Green Party
Michael Dixon – Conservative Party
Chris Smith – Labour Party
Colin Andrew Wilson – Liberal Democrat
St Peter`s Ward
Auburn Langley – Green Party
Tom Newton – Labour Party
Lynn Vera – Conservative Party
Peter Arnold Walton – Liberal Democrat
Washington Central Ward
Emma Cutting – Green Party
Derek Dunn – Conservative Party
Linda Williams – Labour Party
Washington East
Michal Chantkowski – Green Party
Chris Eynon – Conservative Party
Logan Guy – Labour and Co-operative Party
Washington North Ward
Scott Andrew Burrows – Green Party
Jill Elaine Fletcher – Labour Party
Hilary Johnson – Conservative Party
Washington South Ward
Graeme Ferguson Miller – Labour and Co-operative Party
Peter James Noble – Conservative Party
Sean Terry – Liberal Democrat
Washington West Ward
Sam Cosgrove – Conservative Party
Paul Andrew Leonard – Green Party
Dorothy Trueman – Labour Party