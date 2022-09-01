See the snakes, lizards and snails among the attractions at Bradley Lowery Foundation family fun day, as charity continues fundraising for Super Brad's Pad holiday retreat
The slimey, the scaley and the feathered were among those who turned out to support the work of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
Snakes, lizards and even a pair of giant snails were on show at the charity’s fun day at Ryhope Cricket Club on Saturday (August 27).
More than 1,000 people turned out for the event, which also featured a range of stalls and fun fair attractions.
Proceeds from the event, which organisers have estimated at about £1,500, will go towards the foundation’s planned holiday home in Scarborough – set to be named Super Brad’s Pad.
Philip Avery, community fundraiser at the foundation, said: “For people who are constantly in hospital, constantly being poked and prodded, this gets them out into a secluded area and they will be able to have, for themselves and their families, some time to relax.”