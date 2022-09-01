News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

See the snakes, lizards and snails among the attractions at Bradley Lowery Foundation family fun day, as charity continues fundraising for Super Brad's Pad holiday retreat

The slimey, the scaley and the feathered were among those who turned out to support the work of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

By James Harrison
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:34 pm

Snakes, lizards and even a pair of giant snails were on show at the charity’s fun day at Ryhope Cricket Club on Saturday (August 27).

More than 1,000 people turned out for the event, which also featured a range of stalls and fun fair attractions.

Proceeds from the event, which organisers have estimated at about £1,500, will go towards the foundation’s planned holiday home in Scarborough – set to be named Super Brad’s Pad.

Philip Avery, community fundraiser at the foundation, said: “For people who are constantly in hospital, constantly being poked and prodded, this gets them out into a secluded area and they will be able to have, for themselves and their families, some time to relax.”

1. NPSE 31-08-22 bradley lowery foundation ryhope funday.jpg

The Bradley Lowery Foundation's latest fun day raised money for Super Brad's Pad, a planned holiday home in Scarborough for families dealing with serious medical conditions.

Photo: Bradley Lowery Foundation

Photo Sales

2. Scaling new heights

A range of reptiles were on display.

Photo: Bradley Lowery Foundation

Photo Sales

3. Fun day fundraising

The fun day is estimated to have raised about £1,500 for the foundation.

Photo: Bradley Lowery Foundation

Photo Sales

4. An arm and a lizard

Visitors could get up close and personal with some of the creatures.

Photo: Bradley Lowery Foundation

Photo Sales
SnakesScarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3