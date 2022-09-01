More than 1,000 people turned out for the event, which also featured a range of stalls and fun fair attractions.

Proceeds from the event, which organisers have estimated at about £1,500, will go towards the foundation’s planned holiday home in Scarborough – set to be named Super Brad’s Pad .

Philip Avery, community fundraiser at the foundation, said: “For people who are constantly in hospital, constantly being poked and prodded, this gets them out into a secluded area and they will be able to have, for themselves and their families, some time to relax.”