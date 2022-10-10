Visitors to the beach will now be able to use two hippocampes – three-wheeled, all-terrain wheelchairs that are low to the ground and can be taken in shallow water.

The hippocampes are suitable for children and volunteers at Roker will be working with Beach Access North East (BANE)’s existing site at South Shields to borrow other wheelchair models for temporary use.

The group is also hoping to work with partners to buy an upright balloon-tyre chair and a portable hoist to make the beach accessible to even more people.

The city council’s North Area Committee has provided the cash to help BANE install a new storage unit at Roker’s Marine Walk that will house Sunderland’s first beach wheelchairs.

BANE founder and chair Caroline Corfield said she expects the chairs to be a big hit.

“Beach Access North East operates at sites from Bamburgh to Seaton Carew and is very pleased to add Roker to our list of fabulous North East beaches where everyone can enjoy the North Sea waves, the golden sands and being with friends and family,” she said.

“We'd especially like to thank Sunderland Council for all their help both financial and operational, the National Lottery and other funding groups within the Spacehive crowdfunding platform who helped with our shortfall, and our steering group partners Headway Wearside and Sunderland Parent/Carer Forum.

Layton Walker & Delilah Huggins try out the wheelchairs with Coun Farthing

“We have users who have used our chairs for fishing, for sea swimming, skinny dips, walking their dogs, or simply having a picnic on the sand.

"It is our pleasure to help people experience the beach for the first time or for their last time, and I know I speak for our volunteers when I say it is a humbling and uplifting experience to help people do this too.”

Councillor Louise Farthing, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for Children, Education and Skills, said the chairs would open up the beach to people who had never been able to access it before.

Pupils from Oxclose Academy trying out the chairs, with Caroline Corfield, BANE staff and volunteers, Michael Young from MY Civil Engineers and Coun Louise Farthing

She added: “These new wheelchairs are going to make a huge difference to children and will allow many families to experience the beach together for the first time.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy the beach, and we want as many people as possible to be able to make the most of our beautiful coastline.

"I’m delighted that the North Area Committee has been able to work with BANE to make Roker Beach accessible to even more people and we look forward to continuing this relationship to continue to improve accessibility.”

Committee chair Coun Denny Wilson said members had been “delighted to provide grant funding support to BANE in order to support the delivery of this project and provide a much-needed resource and asset to Sunderland North”.

Lexi Coates and Layton Walker try out the new equipment with a little help from Rebecca Aitken and Gemma Younghusband

BANE is a charity and relies on the help of volunteers and it is currently recruiting.

“We are looking for volunteers to help at Roker and there is no pushing or lifting involved, just advising people so they get the right chair for their needs,” said Caroline.

"Full training will be given will be given to anyone who would like to offer their support.”