See the brave Sunderland performer who says the 'show must go on' despite cancer diagnosis

Brogan Rigby was diagnosed with skin cancer after noticing a change in one of her moles – but it hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her acting dream.

The 20-year-old, who is in her second year studying a Performing Arts degree at the city’s university, described how it felt like “the world started to move in slow motion” when she was told the news.

But the fighter continued attending classes and has performed in four shows, including Sister Act, while undergoing chemotherapy.

The show came to the Fire Station for two nights last month and was the first musical production to be performed at the new state of the art £12 million auditorium, which opened in December last year.

Brogan said: “I didn’t want my life to become focused on the fact that I’ve got cancer because there are so many parts to who I am.

“Working towards doing a show is motivation for me. When I’m in rehearsals I don’t sit and think about the fact I’ve got cancer, I’m not focusing on anything else but the show.

University of Sunderland performing arts student Brogan Rigby Picture: DAVID WOOD

“For me, it’s been really nice to look back on the shows I’ve been in since having the cancer diagnosis and think – you’ve got through that, so you’re going to get to the end of this, you’re going to get through it.”

The young actress has praised her fellow students as well as staff at the University for supporting her during the difficult days.

A total of £600 has also been raised by third year Performing Arts students Deborah Taylor-Smith, Joe Rigo and Nick Thompson who came up with the idea of sending a collection plate into the audience during the performance to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Rachel Emms, Programme Leader for Performing Arts at the University of Sunderland, said: “From the outset, even before the actual diagnosis, Brogan has been so positive.

University of Sunderland performing arts student Brogan Rigby with fellow Sister Act cast members Nick Thompson, Joe Rigo and Deborah Taylor-Smith Picture: DAVID WOOD

"Her ability to keep moving forward and engage with her studies is nothing short of inspirational and I think being here amongst all of her friends with lots going on has been a distraction.