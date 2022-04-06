Loading...

Coastguard called after male gets into difficulty in the water at Roker

Coastguard teams were called to a report of a male in difficulty in the water near Grannie Annie’s pub at Roker.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 10:31 pm

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the beach in front of Grannie Annie’s pub at Roker at 6.26pm this evening, April 6 to a report of a male in difficulty in the water.

The first team member arrived at the scene to find that the male had been recovered from the sea by his friend.

After being checked over by an ambulance crew, the two people were taken to hospital due to their temperature being low.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Roker beach.

Read More

Read More
Lego brick safari returns to Washington's Wetland Centre with 16 giant animals o...

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade spokesperson said: “Ambulance crew checked them both over and due to their temperature being low suggested a trip to hospital.

"Police officers encouraged them to go and we were stood down as soon as they left. Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.