Coastguard called after male gets into difficulty in the water at Roker

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the beach in front of Grannie Annie’s pub at Roker at 6.26pm this evening, April 6 to a report of a male in difficulty in the water.

The first team member arrived at the scene to find that the male had been recovered from the sea by his friend.

After being checked over by an ambulance crew, the two people were taken to hospital due to their temperature being low.

Roker beach.

A South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade spokesperson said: “Ambulance crew checked them both over and due to their temperature being low suggested a trip to hospital.

"Police officers encouraged them to go and we were stood down as soon as they left. Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

