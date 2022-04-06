Lego brick safari returns to Washington's Wetland Centre with 16 giant animals on display

The UK’s only Lego brick wetland safari is returning to Washington from Saturday, April 9 until Sunday, June 5 as the giant lego animals form a trail around the wetlands.

Visitors will be able to pick up a trail leaflet at admissions and explore the wetlands, meeting all the animals from past favourites Lottie the Otter, Fred the Frog and Katie the Kingfisher to the newest additions Percy the Pelican, Sam the Short-eared Owl and Camille the Curlew.

Those wanting to take their Lego experience further can also book onto an interactive hour-long workshop to take part in a group building challenge before making your own Lego duckling mini-model to take home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lego display is returning this Easter.

PR and Marketing executive Leanne McCormella said: “We know from our previous Lego events that people of all ages love the Lego brick wetland safari and we’re so excited to see these giant models return.

“The safari is a really fun way to highlight some of the wetland species that the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) has worked hard to save, such as the iconic Hawaiian goose and incredible spoon-billed sandpiper.

“The new addition – Camille the Curlew – also helps tell a key conservation story about our role in the ongoing Eurasian curlew recovery project, which is working to reverse the decline of this enigmatic wading bird.

Interactive work shops are also available to book.

“We hope that as well as being a great family day out, the trail’s wetland conservation messages will gently engage a young audience who will one day become adults that care deeply about wetlands and wildlife and want to protect them for years to come.”

The Lego Brick Wetland Safari runs from Saturday, April 9 until Sunday, June 5 from 10am until 5.30pm and the cost of the safari is included in admission price.

Daily interactive sessions will run from Saturday, May 28 until Sunday, June 5 at 10.30 to 11.30am or 1 to 2pm and costs £7.50 per person.

For more information on how to book please visit this website.

A total of 16 animals are on display in Washington.

The Lego short-eared owl at WWT Martin Mere.