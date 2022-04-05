The Easter programme announced by Bridges Shopping centre will run from April 9 to 24 and hopes to keep children busy during the Easter break with special activities.

Children are invited to join the Easter Kids Club at Central Park on April 13 and 20 to make the most of pottery painting, Easter-themed crafts, drama workshops and games.

Little ones attending the session on April 13 will have a special visit from the Easter Bunny as favourite children’s TV characters will make an appearance on April 20.

Little Bridges shopper, Sienna with the Easter colouring page and the giant Easter Egg.

A soft play area will be set up in Central Square, with slots priced at £2 for 20 minutes with a goodie bag for each child and the Ping Pong Parlour, located opposite H&M, is also set to reopen on April 9.

And those taking part in Sunderland BID’s Easter Egg hunt can spot the Bridges’ egg at Central Park from April 2 to 30, with five more to find across the city.

Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges said: “Easter is always an exciting time of year, especially when you have two weeks off from school to celebrate.

"We know it can be difficult to keep little ones entertained over the holidays so we’ve planned a variety of activities at the centre which we’re sure children of all ages will love.

“The BID’s Easter trail was great fun last year so we jumped at the chance to welcome one of the giant eggs at the Bridges and finding them all is a fantastic opportunity to get children out and about with their family and exploring the city.”

The Bridges is also sponsoring the Sun FM Easter Egg appeal, with a donation point in front of the customer service desk until April 15.

