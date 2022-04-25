See Sunderland dad's incredible transformation after losing more than FIFTEEN STONE

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Holmes has lost an incredible 15 stone 3 lbs since 2019 when he was triggered by some photos from a work party – and he’s say it wasn’t only the significant weight he could see but also ‘sad eyes’.

The 46-year-old, who works as a regional manager for a care company, says he started to pile on the pounds after he stopped running due to a knee injury and began to pick up bad habits such as eating hotel food while working away.

The dad of three joined Slimming World when he weighed 26st 4lb but didn’t initially attend group sessions, a decision which he said hindered his weight loss journey.

Martin has lost just over 15 stone since 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin, from Grindon, said: “I didn’t start joining the sessions until May last year and the reality was I needed the guidance and support of attending a weekly session because it gives you focus. After my third son, Nathaniel was born in 2020 I really wanted to make the change.”

He now attends the Judith Merriman Slimming World group in Grindon every Saturday and recently achieved his Personal Target Achievement of 11 stone 1lb.

Martin says the Slimming World food choices are also ‘completely compatible’ with his wife Racquel’s Filipino cooking and following his transformation, his health has also improved.

Martin says he is now much happier and healthier.

He added: “I have a heart condition, bradycardia, which means that I have a lower than usual heart rate. During the night my heart rate drops pretty low, and this can left me feeling tired the mornings, almost zombie like!

“But now, having lost weight, I wake feeling refreshed and my wife is also happy that the thunder like snoring has stopped.”

Martin says buying clothes is now much more enjoyable with a wider range of choices and feels as though his ‘mind and relationship’ to food has changed.

He said: “Nobody is to busy to plan food and this is often what I would say, if I’m willing to travel a bit further to get better or cheaper fuel then I can do the same for my body.

Martin with his wife Racquel and son Nathaniel.

"My wife and Slimming World have been so supportive and part of my motivation is being the best role model I can for my children.”

Diet before –

Breakfast/ lunch: Snacks such as biscuits and cakes

Dinner: Hotel food and ready meals

Diet after –

Breakfast: Oats, yogurt and fruit

Lunch: Salad/veg with fish or chicken

Dinner: Fresh meat, rice with vegetables