Tracy Ingram, 57, from Fulwell, has made an incredible transformation despite struggling throughout the pandemic after joining Slimming World in Ryhope back in 2016.

The mum to Nicola, 30 and Martin, 34 says her weight fluctuated during the pandemic but has since got back on track and now weighs just 13st.

Tracy, who works as a receptionist, started her Slimming World journey after piling on the weight in the years following the loss of her mum Margaret Smith to breast cancer back in 2004, aged 67.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy has now lost 8st 11lbs.

The increased weight to 22st meant the Receptionist ballooned to a size 28 which led to a series of health problems, including uncontrolled blood pressure and breathlessness.

She said: “The pandemic was hard because we had to stay inside so it was difficult not to pick at food and my exercise completely dropped off.

"After the lockdown the Slimming World classes started back up again and that was the turning point because I got back on track and I’ve just got one more stone to lose to reach my goal.”

Tracy has slimmed down from a size 28.

Tracy, who won Miss Slinky in 2016 and 2017, says she ‘feels so much better’ after losing the weight.

She added: “The grief of losing my mum was horrendous and I didn’t leave the house in months, I was just eating everything, pizzas, fish and chips, burgers and crisps.

"Joining Slimming World helped me learn that I don’t have to miss out on food but to cook it from scratch and have alternatives – and now I’ve never looked back.”

The mum says the hardest bit is ‘motivating’ yourself to want to start a weight loss journey.

Tracy with Slimming World consultant Vicki Todd.

She added: “It is hard to get started and you have to want to make the changes for yourself. My biggest fear was what I would wear if my children got married and after I lost the weight my son got married last year, and I felt wonderful.

"Everyone at Slimming World has been brilliant over the course of my weight loss journey and Vicki who is a new consultant is so motivating and that really helps and makes people want to keep coming back.”

Diet before:

Breakfast: Honeynut Cornflakes with lots of milk.

Lunch: Cheese sandwich doubled up, crisps and a chocolate bar. Dinner: Pizza, fish and chips, jar pasta sauces or burgers

Snacks: Chocolate biscuits.

Diet after:

Breakfast: Bran, yoghurt and berries.

Lunch: Ham or chicken salad. Dinner: Pasta with sauces made from scratch, home made curry.