See stunning pictures of Sunderland's landmarks lit blue and yellow to mark Ukrainian Independence Day

Landmarks across Sunderland were lit from dusk yesterday, (Tuesday, August 23) and again this evening (Wednesday, August 24) to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

Beautiful pictures by Ross Johnston (RJX MEDIA) show the Sunderland landmarks including The Northern Spire bridge, Penshaw Monument and Seaburn Lighthouse in all their glory.

Today, Ukraine marks 31 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and it is also exactly six months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The City Council says lighting landmarks represents Sunderland's continued support for the people of Ukraine at a time when they are fighting for their freedom.

Ross, who took up photography a year and a half ago said: “The landmarks look fantastic when they are lit, it’s a shame they’re not lit all the time.

"I started at Seaburn and finished at Penshaw Monument, it’s a race to get to them all but the pictures have turned out great!”

The Spire Bridge looked stunning. (Photo by Ross Johnston - RJX.MEDIA)

Iryna Mykhajlenko and Liudmyla Khors are two of the Ukrainian nationals who have come to Sunderland since Russia's invasion, and have been in Hendon since April this year.

Explaining what Ukrainian Independence Day means to her, Iryna said: "It is the right and freedom of a civilised society, hope for a better life for future generations and the celebration of a unique culture and traditions.

"Most of all, Independence Day for us is peace in Ukraine. Ukraine is full of natural resources and talented, hard-working people. That is my Ukraine."

Landmarks were lit to honour Ukraine. (Photo by Ross Johnston - RJX.MEDIA)

Penshaw Monument was looking colourful. (Photo by Ross Johnston - RJX.MEDIA)