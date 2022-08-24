Mercedes driver hit speed reaching 140mph on A19 while 'racing' VW Golf he didn’t realise was unmarked police car
A Mercedes driver heading to work hit 140mph on the A19 while ‘racing’ a car he did not know was an unmarked police vehicle.
Mark Johnson, 58, sped past the on-patrol officer after joining the 70mph northbound carriageway, a court heard.
Johnson, of Burford Gardens, Hill View, Sunderland was unaware who was in the covert VW Golf and responded to what he believed was a race.
His danger drive on Monday, June 27, took him in no time from the A183 Chester Road slip to the approach of the Tyne Tunnel.
Prosecutor Glenda Beck said he only slowed when he mistook the rear-view blue lights of an ambulance which joined the road in South Shields for police.
HGV driver Johnson was warned he could be jailed for driving at a speed the officer said he had never before encountered.
Mrs Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court the policeman was driving at 70mph when Johnson accelerated past.
He was hitting 100mph as he passed the A1231 Wessington Way and touching 130mph at the A1290 near Nissan.
She said: “His speed reached 140mph. This is double the speed limit.
“A North East Ambulance Service ambulance with blue lights joined the A19 at the Lindisfarne roundabout, which resulted in him slowing down.
“He must have thought it was the police and his braking caused the nose of his car to drop. It was extremely harsh and sudden.”
The court heard the police officer then made himself known and pulled Johnson over.
Mrs Beck said Johnson admitted he had been on his way to work, telling the PC, “Sorry, it was a moment of madness”.
She added: “He openly admitted that he was racing the VW Golf and didn’t realise it was police.”
Johnson, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
Matthew Hopkins, defending, said: “This wasn’t a police pursuit, the sirens weren’t activated.
“He did drive at grossly excessive speed. This is a gentleman who has no previous convictions.”
Magistrates told Johnson his offence could be punished with a high-level community order or a prison term.
They handed him an interim driving ban and ordered a pre-sentence report ahead of sentencing at the same court on Wednesday, September 7.