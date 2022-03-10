A Liberian ship named The Adapearl sailed into the port of Sunderland at 6.25am this morning (March 10) after departing from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol 16 days earlier.

Stunning photos taken by John Alderson captured the huge ship arriving in Sunderland at sunrise earlier today.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Russian air strike purportedly hit the Mariupol maternity hospital on Wednesday, March 9, blowing out windows and ripping away much of the front of one building.

Sunset photo by John Alderson at the port of Sunderland.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared footage on Twitter from the scene, which appeared to show several damaged rooms along a corridor in a building that had blown-out windows.

Three people, including a child, were reportedly killed in the attack, according to the city council, and the deputy mayor of Mariupol confirmed that at least 17 people, including pregnant woman and doctors, have been injured.

Following the invasion, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps sent a letter to all UK ports asking them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels last Monday, February 28.

The Adapearl ship captured by John Alderson

The West African bulk carrier ship, which currently remains at the Port of Sunderland, is due to sail on Monday, March 14.

A statement by the Port of Sunderland said: “The ship arrived at 06.25 this morning and is due to sail on Monday.”

