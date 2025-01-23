See councillor perform Music City rap at Sunderland City Council meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In perhaps a world first for a council meeting, a city councillor performed an impassioned rap.

Hendon ward councillor, Stephen Lewis Elms | Submitted

As part of a full council meeting at City Hall, on January 22, Cllr Stephen Lewis Elms, who represents the Hendon ward, performed a self-penned rap about arts and culture in the city.

Cllr Elms juggles politics with being a performer and composer, which gives him an insight into the challenges faced by musicians, and he performed his piece following the news that Sunderland has been awarded Music City status.

In it, he addresses the financial difficulties faced by artists due to streaming platforms and Brexit affecting the touring industry.

The news this week that Sunderland has been globally-recognised as a Music City, which brings with it a wave of economic and cultural opportunity, was one of the focuses of the meeting with Council Leader, Michael Mordey, pledging to write to Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, inviting her to see our cultural assets.

Meanwhile, Cllr Beth Jones wore one of the Music City t-shirts for the meeting.

Speaking about his rap, Cllr Elms said: “Yesterday, I did something that has never been done in a political chamber anywhere in the world.

“During a council debate about Sunderland’s incredible achievement of becoming a Music City, I delivered my speech… through rap.

“Why? Because politics needs to be bold, brave, and innovative if we want to engage the next generation.

“The arts and music have the power to transform communities, bring people together, and inspire progress, and I wanted my speech to reflect that same energy and passion. This wasn’t just a moment for me, it was a moment for Sunderland.

“A city rich in musical talent and cultural potential, now recognized on a global stage as a hub for creativity.

“This speech was my way of amplifying that recognition, using a platform to inspire others and prove that politics doesn’t have to be old-fashioned or out of touch.

“The response in the chamber was overwhelming: a standing ovation, applause from all sides of the council, and the words “WOW” from our Mayor.

“It’s been a humbling experience to see such a positive reaction, and I hope this moment sparks conversations far beyond Sunderland.

“Let this be the start of something bigger. Let’s continue to innovate, push boundaries, and make politics a space for everyone.”