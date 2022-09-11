Second blaze at Country Club and Hotel within three months as fire crews remain at scene

Crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at the Chilton Lodge and Country Club on Black Boy Road in Chilton Moor at 11.46am yesterday morning.

Smoke was photographed coming from the pub and hotel as pictures also showed fire crews in attendance at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

The fire service has confirmed that seven appliances attended, along with the water bowser, the Aerial Ladder Platform, and an Incident Command Support Unit from Cleveland Fire Service.

A Welfare Vehicle from Tyne & Wear Fire Service was also in attendance. Crews remain at the scene today with two appliances.

The incident is the second fire at the hotel and pub within three months after the building was set alight in a suspected arson attack in June.

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said “Reports of a fire at Chilton Lodge and Country Club on Black Boy Road in Chilton Moor, came into CDDFRS control room at 11:46am yesterday (Sunday 11th September).

Smoke was spotted coming from the Houghton pub. (Photo by Ian Mcclelland Media)

“At its height, we had seven appliances in attendance along with the water bowser, the Aerial Ladder Platform, and an Incident Command Support Unit from Cleveland Fire Service. A Welfare Vehicle from Tyne & Wear Fire Service was also in attendance.

"Our crews remain on scene with two appliances, the water bowser, and the Aerial Ladder Platform.”