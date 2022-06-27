Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six fire engines were at the scene at the height of the massive blaze at the Chilton Country Club and Hotel in Blackboy Lane, Fence Houses.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service’s control room sent crews from as far afield as Consett fire station to the scene, along with the service’s aerial ladder platform and bulk water carrier.

The service even enlisted help from colleagues in the Tyne and Wear Brigade to cope with the incident, who provided a further appliance.

Firefighters spent almost five hours at the scene to make the building safe. An initial call came in shortly before 5.30pm and the last appliance left just after 10pm.

Crews used three hose jets to extinguish the fire.

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed an investigation had been launched in partnership with Durham Constabulary to establish the cause of the blaze: “Reports of a fire at Chilton Lodge and Country Club, came into CDDFRS control room at 5:27pm on Thursday, June 23.

“Six appliances from High Handenhold, Durham, Consett, the aerial ladder platform and the bulk water carrier, along with one appliance from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, attended the incident. They were able to extinguish the fire using three jets and they left the scene at 10:07pm.

The fire broke out at the Chilton Country Club and Hotel

“A joint police and fire investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.”

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson added: “Officers are treating the incident as arson and a joint investigation to between the police and the fire service is now underway.”

