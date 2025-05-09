Seaham super slimmers shed the pounds to complete the Manchester Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Seaham slimmers have shed over five stone to take on and complete the Manchester Marathon.

Christine Lavery, who took on the marathon challenge a day before her 65th birthday, had been feeling sluggish after piling on the pounds.

Christine, Michelle and Julie after running the Manchester Marathon. | Slimming World

After joining Seaham’s Slimming World group, she lost an impressive two stone nine pounds.

Christine said: “I ached everywhere, my knees were so painful and I was having trouble with swollen ankles.”

Christine decided to run a marathon for her 65th birthday to raise money for Daisy chain, a charity which supports people with autism.

She added: “I love Slimming World because it fits around my family. I was working full time when I joined and had my family to feed. We are all able to eat together and although my son has moved out now he still loves Slimming World burger and chips.

“It’s a lifestyle. I know I am stronger, fitter and healthier now than I’ve ever been and that’s down to mindset change and lifestyle changes I’ve learnt through Slimming World.”

Christine was joined in the marathon by friend and fellow slimmer Julie Young, who lost two stone seven pounds to achieve her personal target.

After shedding the pounds, Julie ran her first marathon 12 months ago, but this time completed the Manchester Marathon 59 minutes faster.

She said: “I enjoy cooking from scratch and eating healthier foods that make me feel good.”

The pair of super slimmers have lost the weight under the guidance of Seaham Slimming World coach Michelle Gallagher, who also ran the marathon.

Michelle said: “I never ever thought I’d be able to run 5km before I lost weight with Slimming World but the eating plan is no longer a diet to me, it’s a healthy way of life.

“Keeping the weight off means I’ve been able to run 12 marathons and two ultra marathons in the last ten years.”

Anyone interested in joining Seaham slimming World should contact Michelle on 07557054601.