Seaham Army veteran competing in Invictus Games says she would not be here today without sport

Denise Kidger, 51, of Seaham Harbour, County Durham, is to take part in various events at the multi-national Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

It is her first time competing in the games which this year are being held in The Hague, the Netherlands, starting on Saturday, April 16, and run until April 22.

Denise served in the forces for over 22 years with the Women's Royal Army Corps and Adjutant General's Corps (SPS), serving in overseas posts including Germany and the Falkland Islands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise plays a number of sports including the discus.

She was medically discharged in March 2014 due to injuries to her neck, back, hands, shoulder and left knee, mixed anxiety and depressive disorder.

When her service ended she "did not just lose a job. I lost a lifestyle and family" and the pride she had serving her country, she said.

But she said adaptive sport "shows you a way that you can still do things”, adding: "Without sports recovery, I wouldn't be here today."

Denise said: "I am starting to feel pride again, being able to wear the union Jack and represent my country again.

Denise Kidger (centre), with Invictus Games patron Prince Harry.

"I haven't just rediscovered myself and my can-do attitude, but I've also found friends.

"When you get that personal best and your shoulder, your neck, your back, your hands are all injured, you stop and think – I am doing it."

She will take part in a number of events at the Invictus Games, including cycling in the time trials criterium, indoor rowing, the 100m on the track, discus, the one-armed 50m freestyle, one-armed backstroke and 50m relay in the swimming category.

Denise added: "I get so much excitement from actually doing the training and seeing my fitness, my health, my mental and physical health, improve.

Denise, from Seaham is competing in this year's Invictus Games.

"It's so fun being part of something, being included, having a laugh again and learning, and the coaches are absolutely phenomenal."

Denise said she was grateful to be employed by armed forces charity Finchale Group, based in Durham, and Kier Group North East Construction, who have bought her items including a Dryrobe, swimming goggles, cycling glasses and trainers, showing her that she "was not alone".

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.