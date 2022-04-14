Magic radio moment made possible by Sunderland College music students nominated for national award

Karen Robson, 56, appealed to BBC Radio Newcastle in October last year for help in recording of ‘Little Girl’, the song that her father, Brian Teasdale Snr., wrote for her when she was just nine-months-old.

In December last year, Karen heard the recording of ‘Little Girl’ for the first time after music students at Sunderland College recorded the song in time for Christmas.

Now the moment where Karen, who is from Blaydon, heard the song is up for the Radio Times Moment Of The Year at the 2022 Audio and Radio Industry Awards – competing against BBC Radio 1 and talkSPORT.

Karen Robson, with her dad, Brian Teasdale Snr.

Karen expressed her joy at being the only North East entry on the list and described the nomination at the “best moment of her life”.

She said: “To have the song recorded in time for Christmas was an excellent present for my dad but to be nominated just days before his 90th birthday on April 12 is even better.

"It is probably the best moment of both mine and my dad’s life and it is fabulous that my dad has seen this happen before he leaves us.

"Being the only entry from the North East, I would love to win it, not just for me but the entire region as it is a perfect example of never to give up on your dreams so I appreciate anyone who votes for me.”

Brian suffered a brain injury around 10 years ago, leaving him with additional care needs and limited communication however despite this, Karen said she could tell that he was happy at the news.

She added: "When I told my dad, I could see that he was attempting to acknowledge what I was saying to him.

"It is obviously hard for him being brain injured however he is able to open his eyes really wide so that lets me know how much this means to him.”