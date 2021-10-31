Brain Teasdale Snr. wrote ‘Little Girl’ for his daughter, Karen Robson, when she was just nine-months-old and it is now set to be released before Christmas.

Karen, aged 56 from Blaydon, appealed for help from BBC Newcastle in the hopes of publishing the song for her dad, who is now 89-years-old.

On the back of the appeal, music students at Sunderland College have recorded the song and Sapien Records Limited are set to release it.

She said: “My dad has written poetry since the age of eight and throughout his life, he has created a considerable amount of songs.

“At first I was nervous with sharing it as it is something that is personal to me, but I’m so happy that it will be there forever now.

"I can’t thank Tony Wilson and the students at Sunderland College, along with Gilly Hope at the BBC, enough for bringing it back to life.

"I’m over the moon with how they have done it and was very overwhelmed when Sapien Records Limited came forward to tell me they’d like to release it.”

"I was ecstatic when I heard and it is beautiful to know that my dad is still around to experience this.”

Brian is currently living in a care home and due to Covid restrictions, Karen is unable to visit however she was able to see his reaction to the song via a live stream.

She added: “When he found out and the song was played for him, he found a way to communicate his happiness to me.

"I was able to watch his reaction on a live camera feed and he showed his gratitude by looking at the camera and kissing the back of his hand.

"I don’t think I can put into words how grateful he would actually be if he was able to community properly.

"He never gave up on his work and it proves it can happen to anyone at any time.”

