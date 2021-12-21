The next steps to strengthen the sea defences at the Port of Sunderland are being prepared as work is expected to begin in 2023.

Plans include rebuilding and updating a 200m (more than 600ft) section of the Hendon Foreshore Barrier to help protect the port estate against sea erosion and storm damage.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet meeting on Tuesday January 11 is examining a report on the foreshore works and to begin a procurement process with a budget of more than £1m that could be allocated for contractors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post-storm damage in 2018.

The foreshore barrier dates back to the 1930s and temporary repairs were completed last year following damage in 2018 and 2019.

It is expected that it could take up to ten months to complete the foreshore works because of tidal conditions.

In September this year, the council began tendering for nearly 27,000 tonnes of rock that will be part of the new sea defences at the port and used on both the Stonehill Wall and at Hendon Foreshore Barrier.

Port of Sunderland.

This barrier helps protect the Northumbrian Water treatment works and requires 8,000 tonnes of rock armour for its 175m long revetment.

Council bosses say the rocks will be between three and six tonnes in weight and sections of the foreshore will also be strengthened with sheet piling.

Leader of Sunderland City Council and Chair of the Port Board, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "The Hendon barrier helps protect the vital infrastructure of the Port of Sunderland and the businesses and companies that use it."As a council we are always looking to update and invest in our city's important infrastructure and the works outlined here for the barrier are a crucial part of our infrastructure."We are speaking to contractors about all the rock that will be necessary and delivered for these works, and now we are looking at the contractors who will assist in moving and placing the rock and updating this important part of our sea defences."

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.