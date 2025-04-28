Sculpture created to launch Superdrug’s ‘Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses’ fundraising campaign aiming for £200,000 for the charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV personality Joe Baggs has teamed up with end of life charity Marie Curie and Superdrug to launch ‘The Art of Care’ – a giant 3D artwork of a Marie Curie Healthcare Assistant caring for a patient, made of the items that the charity’s nursing teams say can make a big difference at the end of life.

The poignant piece has been created to launch Superdrug’s ‘Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses’ fundraising campaign, which is in its third year and aims to raise £200,000 for the UK’s leading end of life charity.

Proceeds from a huge range of selected products sold across Superdrug stores and online will be donated and pay for up to 8,000 hours of expert end of life nursing care.

The campaign is the latest in Marie Curie and Superdrug’s long-standing partnership, which recently hit the fundraising milestone of £14 million in 12 years.

Products in the artwork were nominated in a recent poll of 40 Marie Curie Nurses and Healthcare Assistants as the things that can make a big difference to people at the end of life.

Lip balm came top with 90 per cent of those involved agreeing it makes a huge difference, with other items including tissues (85 per cent), moisturiser (75 per cent), towels (55 per cent) and sleep spray (30 per cent).

The artwork also features pillows (68 per cent) – a nod to the importance of making patients comfortable – and a radio (55 per cent) to signify how vital music can be at the end of life.

Home comforts such as slippers (38 per cent), a favourite book (33 per cent), and a mug of tea (28 per cent) are also included.

The piece of art also includes items that are included in the Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses range at Superdrug, in which a donation will be made to Marie Curie for each product sold.

The poll found that personal care continues to matter hugely to patients at the end of life, to give them a sense of normality. Hair washes are requested most often (93 per cent), as well as applying moisturiser (83 per cent), nail care (60 per cent), hair styling and brushing (65 per cent) and having their make-up done (20 per cent) – all of which is reflected in the artwork.

Other findings include how small comforts like socks (73 per cent), blankets (78 per cent), eye masks (18 per cent), perfume (40 per cent) and candles (30 per cent) make a huge difference. One nurse commented that “Comfy socks and blankets can feel like a warm hug and keep people at a nice temperature.”

The respondents called out products that are humanising and give patients a sense of self, like “a favourite lipstick, or having a smell that reminds people of nice things”. This sense of normality is important for the patient’s loved ones too.

One healthcare professional said: “Patients still want to feel clean and smell nice, so disposable wipes, flannels, towels, soap and body lotions can lift their mood. Being pampered with a favourite body lotion and sprayed with perfume can make such a difference. And these things are just as important for the families’ final memories of their loved ones – it can leave a lasting impression.”

The ‘Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses’ artwork aims to draw attention to the stark fact that over 150,000 people continue to die every year without the care they need – something that can not only have a dramatic effect on those dying, but also on their loved ones of all ages.

The artwork took 30 days to make and featured over 1,800 products available to buy at Superdrug.

TV personality Joe Baggs said: “I’m so happy to help launch the Marie Curie x Superdrug Art of Care installation. It’s such a powerful reminder of the incredible work Marie Curie nursing teams do every single day.

"Seeing everyday products come together to create something so beautiful really brings home how much care goes into even the smallest moments.

"As someone who has experienced the impact of terminal illness’ first-hand, I know how vital it is, and I hope this installation inspires more people to donate to help continue and support the amazing work being done. Big love to Marie Curie and Superdrug for making it happen!”

Megan Potter, Trading Director at Superdrug said: “We are thrilled to be bringing back the ‘Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses’ campaign for a third year running.

"Support for end of life care is crucial, so seeing how many great brands are participating in this year’s campaign is fantastic. We hope our customers get behind this cause when visiting their local store or shopping online.

"Purchase for Marie Curie Nurses is on now until 20th May, with proceeds from selected Superdrug products going towards Marie Curie’s nursing services. Brands include Maybelline, Rimmel, Nails Inc, Vitabiotics and Colgate.

Brands include Maybelline, Rimmel, Nails Inc, Vitabiotics and Colgate.

Head down to Superdrug or shop online this month to pick up a product and support the charity. For more information visit www.superdrug.com/mariecurie