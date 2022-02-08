Schoolgirl stuns in major regional dance competition

Lauren Balls, who attends St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron 6th Form College, part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust in Peterlee, won gold at the 2022 North East of England Irish Dance Championships.

The 13-year-old entered the Intermediate category beating around 20 other contestants to be crowned the winner. The competition attracts around 400 competitors each year.

Lauren has always took part in sporting activities from a young age, excelling in swimming and dancing. She now swims and dances competitively, training over 20 hours per week alongside her studies as she follows her sporting passions.

13-year-old Lauren Balls who took part in a North East dance competition

She said: “When I swim or dance, I feel so good and although it’s hard work sometimes juggling my schoolwork with my sports, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“When competing, I don’t always win but no matter what, I go back to training and work hard to improve.

“It feels amazing to win this competition and I really enjoyed the occasion.”

Frances Cessford, headteacher at St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron 6th Form College, said: “It’s wonderful that Lauren has won such a highly respected dancing competition and we couldn’t be prouder.

“At St Bede’s we highlight the importance of trying different activities and hobbies, whether that’s sports orientated, art-focused or more academic in nature.

“She’s a great role model to her peers and it’s lovely to watch her grow, like all of our pupils, into a confident, passionate and focused young person. Well done, Lauren.”

