Save the National Glass Centre campaigners are urging people to get behind their bid to save a Sunderland landmark.

Save the National Glass Centre have been campaigning since 2023 | Sunderland Echo

Campaigners will gather with placards outside City Hall from 5pm on Wednesday, May 21, for the annual council meeting when the new mayor will be elected and again in June for full council as Sunderland City Council debates a motion to save the National Glass Centre.

The national centre for glassmaking, which honours more than a century of tradition on Wearside, is set to close its doors in July 2026.

Less than 30 years after it opened on St Peter’s Riverside, the centre is said to be closing because owners, University of Sunderland, say it is too expensive to repair.

The Save the National Glass Centre campaign group was set up soon after the announcement in early 2023 and have been fighting for more answers on the cultural and heritage asset since.

As well as raising questions with decision makers, the campaign group has amassed more than 36,000 signatures in an online petition, which you can sign here.

The forthcoming motion has been proposed by the Sunderland Conservatives to “underscore the importance of preserving Sunderland’s glassmaking heritage, a cornerstone of the city’s cultural identity and economic growth ambitions.”

University of Sunderland plans to closer National Glass Centre in July 2026 | Sunderland Echo

If the motion is agreed, it would ask for the university and the council to ensure transparency, with the chief executive asked to write to the university’s vice chancellor with key questions, including the scale of the centre’s operating losses for the current financial year and the past five years and whether losses include costs from structural changes to the centre’s façade in 2022.

The motion also critiques the plans to create an alternative glassmaking facility, Glassworks in Sunniside.

Sunderland Culture, who operate many of the city’s cultural venues, has been awarded a £5m grant from the DCMS Cultural Development Fund, towards establishing the £7.5m Glassworks: Sunderland.

Although it would be a Sunderland Culture venue, it has been announced that they would work with partners including the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) along with Sunderland City Council and the University of Sunderland.

Commenting on the protest, Jo Howell from the Save the National Glass Centre Group, said: “As a community driven campaign we have decided to gather at City Hall to show the strength of support that the National Glass Centre has from the city.

A petition has been launched to save the National Glass Centre. Petition coordinator Jo Howell. | Sunderland Echo

“Much of the conversation between the campaign, councillors, the university and MPs has been very stunted with no clear answers, understanding or empathy for the catastrophic impact of demolishing this globally recognised Sunderland icon.”

Roker Councillor Joshua McKeith, who is seconding the motion, stated: “The National Glass Centre is a vital part of Sunderland’s heritage and economy. We must ensure that decisions about its future are transparent and that any alternative plans genuinely serve our city’s cultural and economic goals.”

A spokesman for the University of Sunderland said: "The University has been, and continues to be, completely transparent in its decision making around the National Glass Centre (NGC) since the closure was announced in January 2023.

"Since that time, no individual or organisation has come forward to offer any financial support towards refurbishing the building which, based on independent advice, would cost at a minimum £14m, and more likely nearer £45m.

“The University has supported Sunderland Culture in relation to plans around the Glassworks project, which represents a new opportunity to create an exciting model for the future of glassmaking in the city

"The NGC building will close to the public in July 2026."

Reflecting on the history of glassmaking in Sunderland

A glassblowing demo at National Glass Centre | Sunderland Echo

A stone's throw from National Glass Centre lie St Peter’s Church, where French glaziers created Britain’s first stained glass in AD674 after Benedict Biscop brought them over to craft windows for the Monkwearmouth monastery.

The French craftsmen who visited Sunderland in the 7th century passed on the skill to locals, making Sunderland one of the earliest centres of glassmaking in the country, and by the 19th century it was a booming industry.

Along with shipbuilding and coal mining, glassmaking played a huge role in the city’s industrial heritage and was fuelled by the availability of cheap coal and high-quality imported sand, the two key raw materials needed for large-scale glass production.

Some of the biggest factories included Turnbull's Cornhill Flint Glassworks at Southwick, open from 1865 to 1953, which operated for decades, as well as Wear Flint Glass Works, known from 1921 as James A. Jobling and Co Ltd.

The latter made the iconic Pyrex brand which, thanks to its heat-resistant properties, became a staple item in kitchens across the world after being sold in its millions. Every single piece of Pyrex back then, many of which is now a collector’s item, was made right here in Sunderland.