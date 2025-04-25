Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first sand martins of the season have arrived back at WWT Washington Wetland Centre, thanks to the installation of an artificial sand bank, and hopes are high that the birds are raring to go for a second breeding season.

Following the introduction of a sand martin bank in October 2023 as part of an ongoing reserve management plan, the sand martins had a very successful first breeding season at WWT Washington last summer; the first time they’ve bred there in the site’s 49-year history.

The sand martins returning to Washington Wetland Centre. | WWT Washington

As part of the bank’s introduction, WWT Washington invited visitors to join in with their research by carrying out mini surveys while visiting the Vic Robins hide, which is situated directly opposite the sand martin bank.

WWT Washington reserve warden Kate Ferguson said: “We weren’t sure how the birds would take to the new bank, but our nerves didn’t last long, and we were soon excited to see nesting activity around the chambers followed by lots of coming and going before finally being rewarded with the sight of tiny heads of young birds popping out; it really was a treat.

“We had a fantastic response to the visitor survey, and we were able to find out some interesting things along the way.”

The nature of sand martins is their agility and speed, which did make it difficult for the WWT Washington team to get an accurate number of successfully fledged young.

However, it’s thought that at least 60 to 100 young birds managed to leave the nests– “an incredible achievement for the first year of this conservation project”.

This spring, the team hope the sand martin numbers can match or even beat the success of last year. In preparation, the nesting chambers have been cleared out of any mess and debris, making the area as inviting as possible for the birds.

WWT Washington’s reserve manager John Gowland said: “Sand martins are one of the first spring migrants to arrive on our reserve each breeding season and are a favourite with our visitors and members.

“They’re used to rebuilding collapsed nests or excavating new nesting chambers in natural materials such as sandy banks along coastlines, cliffs or riverbanks. Now that the artificial sand martin bank is more established and many birds had a successful season last year, there’s a high chance they’ll return this year with a new generation in tow.

“By giving these nesting chambers a clear out, we’re giving the sand martins a head start. They’ll take over and make the area their own ready for finding a mate and finishing their nests.

“We’re hopeful this year will see another fantastic season for this agile bird species, one that visitors will get to enjoy once again.”

Visitors to WWT Washington can enjoy seeing the sand martins on Wader Lake, alongside other breeding species including lapwing, grey heron, redshank and regionally rare avocet.