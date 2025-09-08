SAFC's official charity the Foundation of Light launches new kids football programme
Children as young as 18 months can sign up to take part in the Little Dribblers club with two age groups, one from 18 months to three-years-old and another from three to five years old.
The skills centre sessions focuses on developing children’s technical ability and is grouped into age groups five to eight and eight to eleven.
The Wildcats sessions runs during term time and focus on girls football training.
All sessions can be booked via the Foundation of Light website. Little Dribblers sessions are £25 per month whilst the Skills Centre places are £20 per month and Wildcats sessions are £12 each month.