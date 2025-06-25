Sunderland AFC legend Gary Bennett was joined by other former Black Cats players Howard Gayle and Reuben Agboola to celebrate Windrush Day and to embrace multiculturalism across the city.

Gary’s own father was part of the Windrush generation who travelled from the Caribbean to help the UK to get back on its feet following the Second World War.

Gary, who made over 350 appearances and also captained the club, said: “My dad came across to the UK in the 1950s. He had worked as a tailor and played a role, like the rest of the Windrush generation, in helping to build the UK back up.”

The celebratory day included people of all different demographics and ethnicities being able to enjoy Afro-Caribbean food, fashion and music.

Gary, Howard and Reuben also held a meet and greet session with supporters who were also able to listen to and enjoy a question and answer session with the three SAFC legends.

The players spoke at length about the racism they encountered from the terraces in the 1980s when they played at stadiums across the country.

Gary said: “It was a lovely sunny day and the event went really well. Holding an event like this in Sunderland shows just how far we have come as a city.

“It’s important to educate people about what the Windrush generation did for our country and to embrace multiculturalism here in the city.

“It was great for Howard and Reuben to travel to Sunderland to support this event, which is hopefully something we will now do every year.”

The event was organised and partly funded by Age UK and hosted at the Fans Museum.

Museum founder Michael Ganley said: “Gary, Howard and Reuben are three pivotal figures in the black community who are well known here in Sunderland and can have a lot of influence in helping to change people’s mindsets.

“As a venue we were really keen to host the event as it represented a great opportunity to bring more cohesion to the city.

“The talk-in from Gary, Howard and Reuben really gave us an insight as to what it was like for them as black payers in the 1980s.

“Football has no colour or creed and is a unifying language. It was an amazing day which brought people together and we were proud to be part of it.”

Age UK Sunderland CEO Tracy Collins said: “A lot of the Windrush generation are in their 80s and 90s now and even their children are in their 50s and 60s and so the demographic of this event fitted very well with our organisation.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate what they have done for our country. After last year riots, we wanted to do something tangible to show our support for people of all ethnic backgrounds here in the city.

“Events like this show we are an inclusive city and everyone had a really great day.”

The event was well attended by people from the city’s African Caribbean Society, including chairman Lucky Pemu.

Lucky, 62, said: “The event was a celebration of what the Windrush generation have done for our country and to show our pride in their achievements.

“Events like this also help to reassure us as community that Sunderland and the UK is a place we can call home.”