SAFC fans asked to donate food items at Watford game as Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen sets up donation point

While fans will no doubt be revved up to full throttle to support the Black Cats in their final push for the play-offs, they’re also being asked to show their support for another Wearside institution – Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

The charity, which was established by founder Andrea Bell in 2019, will be setting up a donation point at Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on the charity’s Facebook Page said: “Before Saturday’s game (April 29) Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen are collecting food from a collection point at the car park opposite the Stadium of Light Roker End Cafe. This is food that will be distributed to families across Wearside that are in need of help. If you can help, please do!”

The post also specified a “wish list” of items needed during these financially challenging times which includes tins of meatballs, bolognese, curry, chilli, macaroni cheese, vegetables and tuna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other requested non perishable goods include pasta, pot noodles and desserts such as fruit, custard and rice pudding.

The charity has a close working relationship with SAFC and this is the third time this year the Soup Kitchen has used one of the Black Cats fixtures to collect donations.

Sunderland Soup Kitchen founder Andrea Bell.

Speaking about the partnership, founder Andrea Bell said: “Last year was so difficult. Nobody was giving any tinned or packet donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was nothing, and by November our shelves were empty. So Sunderland AFC were really kind and offered to help when I asked if we could do a collection on the car park.

“We’ve had two already which were really successful. The crowd was amazing and young boys were saying their grandparents had sent them with tins. It was really good community-feel stuff.

“We just give out the food parcels without being asked. We’re trying to keep people out of debt. It also helps people with their gas and electricity bills, because they don’t have to spend as much on food.”

Black Cats fans are being asked to donate food items ahead of Saturday's game against Watford at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad